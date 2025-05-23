TWSC Debuts at COMPUTEX 2025: Empowering AI with Full-Stack Storage Solutions

TAIPEI, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — From May 20 to 23, 2025, TWSC made its debut at COMPUTEX 2025, one of the world’s leading technology exhibitions, under the theme “Transcending Intelligence, Ascending Full-Stack Solutions.” The company showcased a full range of storage products and solutions designed to support next-generation AI and computing applications.



TWSC showcases its full-scenario storage product portfolio and solutions at the event.

As AI adoption accelerates, storage technology is becoming more scenario-driven. TWSC provides tailored “One Solution for One Scenario” services based on its full-chain capabilities in chips, algorithms, and application scenarios, accurately addressing the diverse needs of smart terminals, industrial control, servers, and other fields.

Full-Stack Storage Matrix Unleashes Efficiency

TWSC highlighted high-throughput, low-latency solutions at the event, including PCIe 5.0 SSDs, DDR5, eMMC, UFS, and LPDDR series. Combining performance and efficiency, these products enable AI inference and edge computing applications.

According to TWSC’s 2024 annual report, the company reported revenue of RMB 4.773 billion, a 168.74% increase year-over-year. Embedded storage sales reached RMB 843 million, rising by 1730.6%, while high-speed PCIe SSD sales grew 979%, becoming a major growth driver.

The company now offers scenario-based solutions across enterprise, embedded, consumer, and industrial applications, building a strong foundation for global growth through advanced storage modules.

Full-Stack Self-Developed Capabilities Build Competitive Edge

To enhance control over the industrial chain, TWSC has developed an integrated “wafer-to-product” scenario-based service capability, enabling differentiation through media analysis, chip design, firmware optimization, and packaging control.

TWSC uses its “5+1+N” global supply chain network to ensure smooth coordination across R&D, production, and delivery. With a robust validation system and adaptive quality control, the company aligns product quality closely with customer needs.

From chips to scenarios, and data to value — TWSC’s participation highlights the shift of storage technology from basic functions to intelligent services. By integrating industrial resources and expanding application scenarios, the company is building an open and collaborative innovation ecosystem for smart storage.

About TWSC: Shenzhen Techwinsemi Technology Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 001309.SZ) was established in 2008 and specializes in integrated circuit solutions for storage controllers and modules. The product line covers four major series: SSD, embedded storage, DDR, and portable storage — offering reliable storage solutions for high-value applications such as smart terminals, data centers.

For more information please visit https://en.twsc.com.cn/