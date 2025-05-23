WGC2025 | ENN Leverages “Intelligence + Low Carbon” to Pioneer a New Paradigm for Sustainable Energy Development

LANGFANG, China, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — From May 19 to 23, 2025, the 29th World Gas Conference (WGC2025), hosted by the International Gas Union (IGU), convened in Beijing. As the premier global event in the energy sector, WGC2025 attracted leading companies and industry experts from around the world to engage in in-depth discussions on cutting-edge gas technologies and the industry’s transition toward low-carbon solutions.



ENN’s exhibition pavilion at WGC 2025

Under the theme “Intelligence Fuels Ecology, Green Energizes Growth,” ENN took an active role in the global dialogue. Through forums, exhibitions, and paper presentations, the company exchanged insights with domestic and international partners, sharing its strategic thinking and innovations in intelligent and low-carbon energy development. At sessions such as “The Future of City Gas,” “Intelligence Accelerating Digital Transformation in the Gas Industry,” and “Smart Energy Systems,” ENN explored industry trends and collaboration opportunities, contributing a distinctive “China Solution” to the sustainable development of the global natural gas industry.

Zhang, Yuying, President of ENN Natural Gas and CEO of ENN Energy, remarked at the conference that as the natural gas industry rapidly embraces market-oriented reform, digitalization, and decarbonization, ENN now serves over 31 million residential users and nearly 300,000 business customers across China. Drawing on its extensive full-scenario practices in the natural gas industry, ENN continues to upgrade its development strategy — fusing industrial expertise with intelligent innovation, to meet the growing demand for safe, cost-effective, energy-efficient, and low-carbon energy solutions. Looking ahead, ENN is committed to working closely with partners both at home and abroad to drive the future development of the natural gas industry and inject fresh momentum into the global green transition.

Building Smart, Resilient Cities through IoT and Intelligence

Livability, resilience, and intelligence are the hallmarks of future urban development. With over 30 years of experience in urban gas services, ENN operates 261 city gas projects across 105 Chinese cities, consistently prioritizing intrinsic safety as the foundation of its development.

In response to national initiatives promoting “better housing, neighborhoods, communities, and cities,” ENN has been accelerating the integration of IoT and intelligent technologies into gas infrastructure and urban lifeline systems. The company has：

Deployed intelligent sensors to create a comprehensive safety monitoring network;

Built intelligent operation centers for enterprises, enabling data-driven dispatch and risk forecasting;

Developed citywide safety supervision platforms to enhance data sharing and collaborative governance.

Through its “IoT + Intelligence + Ecology” model, ENN has activated cross-sector coordination between government, enterprises, and communities, establishing a multi-party urban safety protection system that supports resilient and high-quality urban development.

ENN is also contributing to urban infrastructure renewal by introducing advanced IoT and sensing technologies to upgrade the entire lifecycle of gas pipeline planning, design, construction, and operations. This enables more precise alignment with the needs of new infrastructure development and urban resilience enhancement.

To meet growing consumer demand for quality living, ENN has built intelligent service ecosystems centered on IoT. From smart home gas monitoring to integrated public service networks, ENN is embedding technology into daily life – offering safety, warmth, and convenience form millions of households.

Integrating Intelligence and Industry to Upgrade Gas Services Across Scenarios

ENN is committed to advancing a “green and intelligent” vision by accelerating the intelligent transformation of natural gas services across all use cases. Drawing on more than three decades of industry expertise, the company offers customized smart energy solutions that span customer service innovation, efficient resource allocation, optimized facility operations, and enhanced risk control management.

In 2015, ENN launched the GreatGas, a natural gas expertise & capability platform that connects demand-side users, resource providers, and infrastructure operators. Using AI-driven supply-demand matching algorithms, the platform enables cost-effective resource access for consumers and efficient customer outreach for suppliers. To date, the platform has attracted over 2,000 ecosystem partners and served more than 4,500 enterprises. In 2024 alone, it facilitated 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas transactions, improving resource flow efficiency by 40% over traditional models and driving total transaction volume beyond CNY 100 billion.

Dr. Zhang, Jun, Chairman of ENN’s Technology Committee, emphasized at the forum that AI is accelerating a business model shift toward “customer demand-driven” transformation. By deeply understanding customer needs through smart technologies and enabling flexible, data-driven supply-demand coordination, the industry can achieve a new level of systemic optimization.

Green Innovation for a Low-Carbon Energy Future

Driven by China’s carbon peaking & carbon neutrality goals, the global energy transition is increasingly centered on low-carbon development. End-use sectors such as industry, buildings, and campuses now face urgent challenges in decarbonizing their energy systems.

Since 2009, ENN has pioneered integrated energy solutions, merging energy systems with digital intelligence. With its innovative “Energy-Carbon Integrated Solutions,” ENN provides customized low-carbon transition pathways that deliver both environmental and economic value for clients.

During the “Smart Energy Systems” forum, ENN Energy Vice President and CEO of Xinao Shuneng Technology Co., Ltd. Cheng, Lu, highlighted the imperative for natural gas players to take part in building smart energy systems in the carbon peaking & carbon neutrality era. As of now, ENN’s integrated energy business has served over 4,000 clients nationwide, delivering model projects such as low-carbon parks, factories, and buildings. With an annual sales volume of 41.6 billion kWh, ENN has helped clients cut the use of standard coal by 3.15 million tons and reduce carbon emissions by 12.73 million tons annually, underscoring its commitment to corporate carbon reduction responsibilities.

Looking ahead, ENN will continue its long-term investment in the “intelligence + energy” space. By focusing on customer-centric, data-driven energy-carbon synergy, the company aims to drive cleaner, smarter, and more efficient energy production and consumption, laying the foundation for green and sustainable development across cities and industries.

At ENN’s exhibition pavilion, several innovations drew significant attention from attendees, including flexible service models of the Zhoushan LNG Receiving Terminal, intelligent, low-carbon construction technologies for the entire lifecycle of energy facilities, and breakthroughs in clean energy technologies such as coal-to-hydrogen pyrolysis and LNG production from coke oven gas. These innovations provided compelling, real-world demonstrations of ENN’s contribution to a sustainable energy future.

ENN looks forward to deepening collaboration with partners worldwide. By sharing practical experiences in intelligent and low-carbon transformation, the company aims to co-create a smart, interconnected energy ecosystem, driven by dual engines of intelligence and low carbon, to empower cities and industries in their green transformation journey.