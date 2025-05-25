Soundcore Liberty 5: Revolutionizing Voice-Canceling with Adaptive ANC 3.0 and Dolby Audio

Top 3 Global Wireless Audio Brand[1] Unveils Next-Gen Travel-Ready Earbuds

SINGAPORE, May 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Soundcore, the premium audio brand under Anker Innovations and ranked third globally in wireless headphone shipments, today launched its groundbreaking product, the Liberty 5 in Singapore. Positioned as its “Best Voice Noise Canceling Earbuds,” this new model combines state-of-the-art Adaptive ANC 3.0 and Dolby audio, offering an immersive listening experience. The slogan “Liberty On, Noise Off” encapsulates its goal of providing a quiet journey for modern travelers.

From Startup to Global Dominance in 8 Years

Since its establishment in 2017, Soundcore has disrupted a market long dominated by decades-old legacy brands. In just eight years, it has ascended to the top 3 globally.

“Soundcore’s top 3 global position is a testament to Anker Innovations’ mission: Ignite possibilities through ultimate innovation,” said Leon Wu, General Manager of Southeast Asia at Anker Innovations.” True leadership means putting users first. Through strategic collaboration across our ecosystem—from Anker Innovations’ charging breakthroughs to eufy’s smart home intelligence—we create technology solutions that adapt to life, not the other way around.”

After the Liberty 4 series received a positive response from Southeast Asian consumers, soundcore launched the Liberty 5, a newly upgraded product that offers optimized audio clarity for commutes and travels.

Enhanced Noise Reduction: Twice the Human Voice Cancellation Power

The Liberty 5’s Adaptive ANC 3.0 algorithm combines a unique acoustic chamber design and advanced processing to deliver twice the voice suppression power of previous models[2]. By targeting the 300Hz–3kHz vocal frequency range, where speech energy is most concentrated, the system selectively reduces voice frequencies while scanning the environment 180 times per minute for real-time adjustments[3]. This ensures a quiet journey on trains and subways. During phone calls, all six microphones are activated to capture clear voice input while filtering out background noise.

Cinematic Sound for Every Adventure

The Liberty 5 delivers a theater-like audio experience, powered by Dolby Audio technology. Users can customize their listening environments through the Soundcore app, choosing from three pre-tuned modes: Music, Movie, and Podcast, to optimize sound profiles according to the content type.

The earbuds are equipped with a new 9.2mm wool-paper composite driver that minimizes distortion, achieving three times the clarity in mid and high frequencies compared to conventional true wireless systems[4]. Supported by LDAC high-resolution audio (with triple the bitrate of standard codecs) and Hi-Res Wireless Certification, it preserves studio-quality details across all music genres.

Dual bass tube technology enhances low-end resonance by optimizing airflow, producing richer and more natural bass that seamlessly blends with the soundstage.

Designed for Effortless Travel

The Liberty 5’s travel-oriented design features a slimmer, IP55-rated body, ensuring durability in humid climates. With just a ten-minute charge in the case, the earbuds can provide up to five hours of playtime, ensuring they are always ready to go. A quick 10-minute charge provides up to 5 hours of playtime, ensuring you’re always ready on the go. The earbuds offer 12 hours of playtime with ANC off and 8 hours with ANC on, while the fully charged case and earbuds deliver a total of 48 hours (ANC off) or 32 hours (ANC on) of battery life.

The Liberty 5 supports Bluetooth 5.4 for stable 15-meter connectivity and Google Fast Pair, enabling instant device pairing via a half-screen pop-up notification[5]. Its SnapCharge case also offers the convenience of wireless charging.

Pricing and Availability

The new Liberty 5 comes in five colors: Black, White, Blue, Apricot, and Champagne Gold. It will be available starting today on Shopee, Lazada, and Tiktok, and from select retailers at SGD 179. Also, from 25th May to 22th June, the Liberty 5 has a special launch price of SGD 159.

About Soundcore

Soundcore, an Anker Innovations brand, creates audio products that help spark emotions through music. This includes premium noise-cancelling TWS earbuds and headphones, smart wearable audio devices, and Bluetooth speakers. For more information, please visit soundcore.com.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging and home energy storage technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its key brands: Anker, Anker SOLIX, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, and Soundcore. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.