ACEL Power Signs Strategic Distribution Agreement with En-Syst to Expand Electric Marine Propulsion in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ACEL Power Inc., a Canadian innovator in electric marine propulsion, has entered into a distribution agreement with Singapore-based En-Syst Equipment & Services Pte Ltd. This strategic partnership grants En-Syst distribution rights for Singapore and across select ASEAN markets, including Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and more.

The collaboration marks ACEL Power’s formal entry into Southeast Asia’s fast-growing marine electrification sector, supporting the region’s transition toward zero-emission marine technologies—especially in commercial, transport, and protected waterway segments.

Southeast Asia’s Electric Marine Moment

A region of island with millions relying on short-haul ferries, water taxis, dive boats, and resort shuttles daily, the region represents one of the largest untapped markets for electric propulsion globally. Governments across ASEAN are introducing low-emission maritime zones, while tourism operators, fleet owners, and municipalities are seeking quieter, cleaner, and more efficient vessels.

A recent study by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) forecasts that electric propulsion systems could power up to 50% of small to mid-sized vessels in Southeast Asia by 2035, as costs fall and emissions standards tighten.

“This partnership with En-Syst is another major milestone for ACEL as we scale globally,” said Natasha Chawla, VP of Sales and Marketing at ACEL Power. “With over three decades of experience powering mission-critical infrastructure across APAC, En-Syst is ideally positioned to bring our technology to market and help accelerate the shift to sustainable boating.”

A Turnkey Solution for the Region

En-Syst will distribute ACEL’s entire portfolio, the full Intelligent Electric Series, including 50HP, 75HP, 150HP, and 250HP outboards—each part of a high-voltage, fully integrated system combining modular battery packs, digital throttle controls, onboard touchscreen interface, and smart connectivity. The motors deliver up to 95.8% powertrain efficiency, while the high-voltage LFP battery packs feature an expandable architecture that supports seamless system scalability for extended range configurations. Advanced software provides real-time diagnostics, remote monitoring, and performance optimization, delivering a fully intelligent experience for modern marine operations.

In addition to outboards, ACEL’s offering extends to inboard propulsion systems and ACEL X-tend range extender, gas-and diesel-powered generators for hybrid applications.

“We are excited to partner with ACEL Power to bring next-generation marine propulsion to Southeast Asia,” said Teo Han Leong, Director of En-Syst. “Our region is ready for a leap forward in digitalization and electrification. From tourism and transport to utility vessels, the demand for cleaner and smarter marine solutions is rapidly growing. ACEL’s integrated system provides a reliable, software enabled platform that aligns with what our customers want today—and what regulations will require tomorrow.”

En-Syst will maintain local inventory, offer installation and technical support, deploy demo boats, and lead OEM activations and regional trade show initiatives to grow dealer and customer adoption.

About ACEL Power

ACEL Power, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, is a pioneering manufacturer of electric outboard propulsion systems, leading the marine industry in innovation and sustainability. Noted for introducing the world’s first mass-produced 50 and 75HP electric motors, ACEL Power is committed to shaping a sustainable future through the creation of a smart electric eco-system. With a forward-looking vision, ACEL aims to offer a comprehensive range from 1HP to 650HP, establishing new benchmarks for marine propulsion in performance, safety, and longevity. Leveraging patented technology and integrated software solutions, ACEL Power is driving change towards a cleaner, more efficient boating experience.

For more information, visit www.acelpower.com.

Watch ACEL’s electric outboard motors in action here.

About En-Syst

En-Syst designs and supplies customized power systems that support mission-critical infrastructure across Asia-Pacific. For more than 30 years, they have powered the industries and businesses that APAC relies on. With scalable solutions ranging from 15 to 4,000 KVA, En-Syst is built for the present and ready for the future.

For more information, visit https://ensyst.com.sg

Media Inquiries:

ACEL Power Inc.

Natasha Chawla, VP Sales & Marketing

Email: natasha@acelpower.com

En-Syst Equipment & Services Pte

Ho Kah Huat, Manager Sales & Marketing

Email: khho@ensyst.com.sg, sales@ensyst.com.sg