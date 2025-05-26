Charge Into The Cold: EcoFlow Launches EOFY Sale

SYDNEY, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As Aussies prepare for winter getaways and school holidays road trips, EcoFlow is offering limited-time End of Financial Year (EOFY) savings on its popular DELTA series of portable power solutions and accessories.

The EcoFlow DELTA series is designed to handle heavy-duty power needs – offering fast charging, large battery capacity and enough output to run appliances, power tools and entertainment gear. Whether you’re braving the cold outdoors or need extra power for backyard entertaining, these winter-ready essentials deliver power when and where you need it most.

With discounts of up to 33%, EcoFlow’s EOFY sale includes high-capacity portable power stations and vehicle-ready alternator charging bundles, perfect for 4WDs, RVs and caravans.

On sale from today (May 26) to June 30:

On sale from June 12 to June 30:

Choosing the right power this winter

EcoFlow’s DELTA series offers flexible power solutions to suit your winter needs.

According to recent EcoFlow data, the average daily energy consumption varies significantly across models:

EcoFlow DELTA Pro (120.9kWh) and EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 (118.0kWh) are top performers, which makes them ideal for portable heaters, induction cooktops or multiple appliances during long road trips.

EcoFlow DELTA 2 (37.8kWh) and EcoFlow DELTA 2 Max (35.7kWh) are perfect for charging smaller devices, running lights or powering small fridges on weekend getaways.

The EcoFlow EOFY sale runs until June 30, 2025, while stock lasts. To learn more or shop the full range, visit here.

New Product Launch: EcoFlow 500W alternator charger now available

Following the success of its 800W Alternator Charger, EcoFlow has expanded its vehicle charging lineup with the launch of a new 500W version – just in time for winter road trips. The EcoFlow 500W Alternator Charger offers a more compact and cost-effective option for users with smaller power needs, making it an ideal match for the EcoFlow RIVER series and the EcoFlow DELTA 2 when paired with the XT150 cable.

Like its larger counterpart, the 500W model allows you to recharge your portable power station directly from your vehicle’s alternator while charging, giving users more flexibility to stay powered on the go, without needing to stop and plug into a wall socket or rely on solar.

