Cutting-Edge Pyrolysis Technology | Niutech’s Continuous Intelligent Equipment Achieves the “Ultimate Disposal” of Scrap Tires!

Niutech’s new generation intelligent continuous tire pyrolysis production line achieves three major breakthroughs: “high-efficiency conversion, smart control, and low-carbon environmental protection.”

The production line has received China’s highest environmental technology award; the tire pyrolysis project has passed ISCC international certification and complies with the EU Renewable Energy Directive (RED II).

JINAN, China, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Approximately 1.5 billion waste tires are generated worldwide each year, with over 50 million annually in the UK alone. More than half of these are transferred to developing countries through “gray” trade. This transnational movement of “black pollution” exposes the global lack of effective solutions for the comprehensive utilization of tires. In the face of the global challenge of safe and environmentally friendly disposal of scrap tires, Niutech, an international leader in continuous pyrolysis, with over 30 years of focus on cutting-edge pyrolysis technology, has independently developed a “large-scale industrial continuous intelligent scrap tire pyrolysis production line” with complete proprietary intellectual property rights. Leveraging a powerful AI-controlled system, it can continuously convert scrap tires into high-value-added renewable energy products at capacities ranging from ten thousand to one million tons. These can then be further processed into chemical raw materials for the production of new products, creating a perfect circular loop from waste to new products. Currently, this technology has been implemented in dozens of countries and regions, including Germany, South Korea, Brazil, and China, successfully completing 10000-ton-scale industrial projects, which represent significant milestones toward solving global tire pollution, high-value resource utilization, reducing dependence on fossil fuels, lowering carbon emissions, and promoting sustainable development.



On-site of Some Global Scrap Tire Pyrolysis Disposal Projects

Niutech’s production line was specifically developed for the global high-end circular economy market. It consists of “intelligent feeding system, continuous pyrolysis system, non-condensable gas scrubbing system, oil separating and cooling system, circulating water cooling system, flue gas purification system, intelligent discharge system, and fully automated control system.” Integrating nearly 10,000 proprietary technical parameters, the pyrolysis process under AI control achieves optimal operation. The system can operate stably for several months at full capacity, from ten thousand to one million tons, with a pyrolysis rate exceeding 99.5%, and a 30% increase in efficiency. Additionally, with proprietary heat recovery technology and multi-stage tail gas purification, the entire system reduces energy consumption by 40%. All emissions meet the environmental standards of the EU EEA and US EPA. Currently, the equipment has obtained EU CE Certification, German TUV Certification, and ATEX Certification. Related projects have passed ISCC EU/PLUS international sustainability and carbon certification, and products meet the requirements of the EU Renewable Energy Directive (RED II). Through multiple demonstration projects with over ten years of stable operation, Niutech’s intelligent tire pyrolysis solutions are highly praised for their technological maturity, safety and environmental protection, equipment reliability, economic viability, and high-value product output. They are regarded as the “ultimate solution” to global tire pollution.

