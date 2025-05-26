ExploMar Unveils the SUPER/ISLAND Battery Platform to empower 200km range electric water transportation

VENICE, Italy, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As a technology company focused on high-performance electric outboard motor systems, ExploMar has already launched the WAVE 300, WAVE 150+, and WAVE 70+ electric outboard motor systems, along with the 5S Energy Station solution. Recently, it announced the launch of a groundbreaking new product—the upgraded SUPER/ISLAND Battery Platform—set to be officially unveiled at the 2025 Venice Boat Show (at the booth of AS LABRUNA SRL). Through system-level capacity expansion and structural innovation, this platform represents a breakthrough in the “200 km range” technology barrier, laying a solid foundation for the global electric boating industry to enter a new era of medium-to-long-range practicality.

Waterborne transportation, a critical component of the global mobility network, stands on the cusp of a shift toward sustainability. The global leisure boating fleet has surpassed 30 million vessels, with an additional 930,000 expected to have been added in 2024, representing a market valued at approximately 46.9 billion USD. As environmental regulations tighten, fuel consumption is increasingly restricted, and energy costs continue to rise, green transportation is transitioning from a distant ideal to a tangible reality, driving the boating industry toward full electrification.

Compared to fuel-powered vessels, electric propulsion offers significant advantages in terms of lifecycle economics: energy costs are approximately one-fifth those of traditional boats, the lifespan of electric propulsion systems can be two to three times longer, and maintenance requirements are significantly lower—just one-tenth of those for conventional powertrains. At the same time, electric boats deliver clear environmental benefits, including zero emissions, low noise, and minimal pollution, positioning them as a key pathway for the future of sustainable waterborne transportation.

However, unlike the widespread adoption of electric cars on land, electric maritime transportation still faces key technological challenges—especially “range anxiety,” which is particularly evident in medium-to-long-distance cruising scenarios. The demand for waterborne shuttles, high-frequency operation vessels, and small to medium-sized electric ferries is growing, but current battery systems still struggle to support efficient operations for around 200 km while maintaining performance. To truly propel electric boats from short-range experiences to practical medium- and long-range capabilities, innovation at the system level, particularly in core battery technology, is essential.

Battery System Expansion to Meet Medium-to-Long-Range Demands

In ExploMar’s electric outboard motor systems, the battery is the core energy storage unit of the entire system. It not only determines the boat’s range but also plays a critical role in power output stability and operating costs. The newly launched SUPER/ISLAND Battery Platform has achieved system-level capacity expansion, featuring exceptional modular configuration capabilities.

Each outboard motor system can be configured with up to 270 kWh, while a dual-motor system can extend to 540 kWh, and a four-motor system can achieve a total energy capacity of 1,080 kWh. This not only meets the high-frequency usage demands of working boats and leisure vessels but also makes the full electrification transformation of traditional, high-fuel-consumption vessels, such as medium-sized ferries, a realistic possibility.

High Energy Density and Dual Thermal Management for Multi-Climate High-Performance Needs

On the performance front, the SUPER/ISLAND Battery Platform uses next-generation cells with an energy density of 250 Wh/kg, effectively balancing long lifespan, lightweight design, and high-power output requirements. This allows the entire system to maintain extended range while offering agile power response. The battery supports 1C to 2C high-discharge rates and fast charging capabilities and is compatible with both 400V and 800V voltage platforms, interfacing with mainstream port fast-charging networks to significantly improve energy replenishment efficiency at harbor and temporary dock sites.

Moreover, to address multi-climate operational challenges, the SUPER/ISLAND Battery Platform incorporates a dual thermal management system: a liquid cooling system ensures stable operation in hot climates, while an electronic heating system quickly activates in cold conditions to maintain cell activity and safe discharge. This dual-temperature intelligent thermal control design ensures that electric boats can operate stably in various climate conditions worldwide, enhancing the global navigability of electric systems.

Boatyard-Friendly, On-Demand Expansion, Creating a Flexible and Efficient Integrated Solution

The SUPER/ISLAND Battery Platform is designed with compatibility and installation flexibility in mind, optimizing the integration with the overall vessel design. The modular battery uses a double-layer cell stacking structure, with fixed dimensions of 710 mm in width and 300 mm in height. This design makes full use of the stern area space and allows for optimized vessel balance and layout.

Through ExploMar’s proprietary BMS battery management system and highly integrated high-voltage E/E architecture, a single electric outboard system can support up to three battery packs. Users and boatyards can flexibly configure the system based on range requirements, enabling “on-demand expansion.” This makes it easier for boatyards to match systems during new vessel construction and allows dealers and service providers greater inventory flexibility and project adaptation efficiency in after-sales energy replenishment solutions.

The launch of the SUPER/ISLAND Battery Platform marks the end of the 200 km range as a technological bottleneck for electric boats, signaling the beginning of a new era of sustainable waterborne transportation. We believe this platform will not only expand the range of electric boats but will also accelerate the adoption of electric technology and the establishment of technical standards worldwide, paving the way for large-scale implementation and commercial applications in diverse scenarios such as island transportation, water commuting, eco-tourism, and cross-shore shuttles, ultimately ushering in a new era of 200 km-range, zero-emission, low-maintenance, high-performance waterborne transportation.

About ExploMar