French Cream: The Secret Ingredient to Perfect Desserts and Culinary Excellence

SINGAPORE, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — From the lush pastures of Normandy to the culinary capital of Paris, French cream has long held a place at the heart of fine cuisine. Celebrated for its exceptional quality, smooth texture, and rich flavor, it reflects generations of savoir-faire, a blend of tradition, terroir, and expert craftsmanship.

Produced under strict quality standards and sourced from pasture-raised cows, French cream offers a naturally velvety consistency and a high butterfat content, lending depth and elegance to both sweet and savory creations. Whether whipped into airy peaks for pastries, folded into classic French sauces, or used in iconic dishes like crème brûlée, it delivers unmatched versatility and consistency.

“French cream is not just an ingredient—it’s an expression of craftsmanship and culinary heritage,” says Emilie Martin, Managing Director APAC, CNIEL. “Its unique qualities make it an essential element in kitchens around the world, from Michelin-starred restaurants to passionate home bakers.”

Celebrating Three Years of Culinary Collaboration in Singapore

Over the past three years, the French cream campaign run by CNIEL and co-funded by the European Union, has proudly partnered with some of Singapore’s most celebrated chefs to highlight its excellence and adaptability. Through culinary workshops, tasting sessions, and masterclasses, these chefs have demonstrated how French cream elevates both traditional French desserts and inventive Asian-inspired dishes.

As Chef Cheryl Koh of Les Amis shared, “I only work with French cream, for its flavor, texture, and color. I use liquid cream, fresh cream, and fleurette cream. It has a fresh and pleasant flavor, whips beautifully, and has a wonderful texture.”

“ French cream has long been the heart of dessert-making, blending flavor and texture to add elegance and richness to every bite. ” says Chef Alicia, Nesuto

Savoring Singapore: A Culinary Adventure

In 2025, Singapore continues to celebrate French cream through a series of dynamic, hands-on events bringing together professionals, aspiring chefs, and food lovers.

The 3rd Rising Pastry Award: A Celebration of Tomorrow’s Stars

On May 15th, 2025, At-Sunrice Global Chef Academy hosted the 3rd edition of the Rising Pastry Award, a prestigious competition designed to spotlight the region’s most promising young pastry chefs and home bakers. This year’s winner earned a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend a five-day pastry course at the esteemed École Ducasse in France, alongside other ASEAN finalists.

A distinguished panel of judges—including Chef Alicia Wong (Nesuto), Chef Alice Hsiao (Tarte), Chef Kelly (The Prestine, Hyatt), Chef Cindy Khoo (Hyatt), and Chef Frank (At-Sunrice)—evaluated the finalists and awarded the grand prize to Stacy Kwek (@sk.staceyyy), whose inventive creation showcased the elegance and versatility of French cream.

“Competing in the Rising Pastry Chef competition was an incredible first experience that pushed me out of my comfort zone and helped me grow under pressure. I gained valuable insights, made new friends, and learned from other talented chefs. I’m truly grateful for the opportunity, the support, and the positive feedback that boosted my confidence”, the winner said.

Reflections from Past Winners

Last year’s winner, Casey, shared:

“The experience in France was unforgettable. Exploring pastry shops, tasting unique combinations of local fruits and French cream, and attending MOF-led classes at École Ducasse taught me invaluable techniques and deepened my pastry knowledge.”

The Year 1 winner, Kirsten, also reflected fondly on her journey:

“Joining this competition back in 2023 was unexpected. I was blessed to win and enjoy a memorable week at Ferrandi School in Paris. I appreciate it immensely. A big thank you to the team for organizing such a great event.”

What’s Next for French Cream in 2025

The campaign continues with a rich calendar of events:

Student Workshops : Future pastry talents will participate in hands-on workshops at ITE Culinary School and At-Sunrice Global Chef Academy with Chef Cheryl Koh from Les Amis, who will mentor aspiring young chefs in advanced pastry techniques using French cream.

: Future pastry talents will participate in hands-on workshops at ITE Culinary School and At-Sunrice Global Chef Academy with Chef Cheryl Koh from Les Amis, who will mentor aspiring young chefs in advanced pastry techniques using French cream. Trade Demonstrations : Chef Alicia Wong (Nesuto) will headline an exclusive industry event, exploring French cream’s creative potential in modern desserts.

: Chef Alicia Wong (Nesuto) will headline an exclusive industry event, exploring French cream’s creative potential in modern desserts. Media Gatherings: Influencers and journalists will be invited to an exclusive tasting experience, an intimate celebration of French elegance and culinary artistry.

The Recipe – Introducing the Exclusive Pandan Gateau Basque by Chef Alicia, Nesuto

In this exclusive creation to celebrate Singapore’s 60th anniversary, Chef Alicia pays tribute to heritage through innovation. Known for her refined technique and cultural sensitivity, she shares the inspiration behind her latest dessert, a Pandan Gâteau Basque: “In my kitchen, I’m drawn to infusion—a method that draws out delicate flavors and transforms them into new textures. For this recipe, I wanted to highlight pandan, a Southeast Asian staple often seen in heritage sweets. Inspired by familiar local treats like egg tarts and refined by French pastry techniques, I created a Pandan Gâteau Basque with a touch of rose—nostalgic yet intentional, honoring tradition through a contemporary lens.”

For the video recipe and expert tips directly from Chef Alicia, visit https://www.creamessential.com/sg and start creating your own exquisite Pandan Gateau Basque today.



Gateau Basque

Gateaux Basque Dough

Ingredients:

Whole eggs – 50g

Egg yolks – 20g

Icing sugar – 200g

Salt – 1.5g

Plain flour – 560g

Chilled cubed butter – 280g

Whipping cream – 80g

Instructions:

1. Chill Ingredients:

Chill the butter, plain flour, and icing sugar in the fridge.

2. Mix Wet Ingredients:

In a bowl, whisk together the whole eggs, egg yolks, whipping cream, and salt. Set aside.

3. Make Dough Base:

In a food processor, combine the chilled butter, plain flour, and icing sugar. Pulse until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

4. Combine Wet and Dry:

Add the egg mixture to the dough base and mix in a stand mixer until combined.

5. French “Frassage” Method:

Turn the dough onto a work surface. Gently work it with your hands using the “frassage” method until smooth.

6. Chill Dough:

Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1–2 hours.

7. Roll and Line Tart:

After chilling, roll the dough to your desired thickness. Line the tart ring with the dough and refrigerate while preparing the custard.

Gateaux Basque Custard

Ingredients:

Salt – 1.2g

Milk – 400g

Cream – 320g

Sugar – 72g

Cornstarch – 32g

Plain flour – 28g

Egg yolks – 48g

Pandan leaves – 40g

Instructions:

1. Infuse Milk and Cream:

Cut the pandan leaves and combine them with milk, cream, and salt. Vacuum pack the mixture and place it in a water bath at 60°C for 30 minutes.

2. Blend and Strain:

After 30 minutes, blend the mixture using a hand blender. Fine-strain it into a pot and add 50% of the sugar.

3. Prepare Egg Mixture:

In a bowl, whisk together the cornstarch, plain flour, egg yolks, and remaining 50% of the sugar. Set aside.

4. Temper Eggs:

Bring the infused milk mixture to a simmer. Gradually temper it into the egg mixture, then return to the pot.

5. Cook Custard:

Cook over medium heat, whisking constantly, until the custard thickens.

6. Cool Custard:

Pour the custard onto a tray and allow it to cool completely.

Final Assembly

1. Fill Tart Shell:

Fill the chilled tart shell with the cooled custard, smoothing the top.

2. Top with Dough:

Roll out the remaining dough and place it on top of the custard. Seal the edges.

3. Egg Wash and Design:

Brush the top with egg wash and create a design using a fork or pick.

4. Chill and Bake:

Chill the assembled gateaux in the fridge for 2–3 hours. Preheat the oven to 170°C and bake until golden brown.

To discover more recipes with French cream by renowned chefs accross Asia please go to the CREAM ESSENTIAL website https://www.creamessential.com/sg

