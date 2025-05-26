Industry Forums at 137th Canton Fair Spotlight Emerging Trends and Global Strategies

GUANGZHOU, China, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 137th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) hosted a series of high-level industry forums, bringing together government officials, financial institutions, business leaders, and subject matter experts. These sessions explored evolving global trade dynamics and offered strategic guidance to Chinese enterprises pursuing international growth.

A standout session on April 17, titled “The New Ecosystem of AI + Consumer Electronics,” focused on how artificial intelligence is transforming the consumer electronics landscape. Discussions emphasized intelligence, personalization, and contextual innovation as key drivers of the sector’s next wave of growth. Leading voices from companies such as Lianlian Global and iFLYTEK shared insights on leveraging AI to create competitive advantages. The forum also marked the release of a white paper that offered practical strategies across six major product categories. Case studies demonstrated how China’s R&D-led and globally integrated production model reshaped global markets.

On April 23, another pivotal forum addressed brand globalization in the home and construction materials sector. Experts and company leaders shared approaches for strengthening reach in the international market. Professor Dai Yonghong of Shenzhen University emphasized the importance of combining AI with a deep understanding of Chinese market strengths to navigate global trade uncertainties. Shi Zhicheng from the China Quality Certification Center highlighted the need to embed carbon reduction strategies in line with China’s dual carbon goals. Customs expert Zu Xiaomin explained how the AEO (Authorized Economic Operator) system facilitates smoother international expansion for certified enterprises. A roundtable featuring executives from several furnishing companies illustrated a key shift in China’s manufacturing—moving from cost-driven competitiveness to a focus on quality and branding.

Additional forums throughout the 137th Canton Fair explored global opportunities across different sectors. The April 25 forum titled “The Rising Wave of ‘China Chic’ Going Global” examined how Chinese domestic brands are integrating traditional design elements with modern innovation to expand overseas. The Luggage & Bags Industry Transformation Forum on May 1 discussed market upgrades and unveiled WGSN’s 2026 Spring/Summer Accessories Trend Report, while the Sports Industry Innovation Forum on the same day spotlighted technology adoption and global brand-building strategies.

Together, these forums reinforced the Canton Fair’s role as a strategic platform for sharing industry foresight, fostering innovation, and supporting Chinese enterprises in their expansion journey into global markets.