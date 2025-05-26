Kenanga Investors Leads Phase 3 Of Dive Against Debris Initiative

Kenanga Investors, alongside other volunteers collected 282.4 kg of waste from the beach and marine areas



KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 May 2025 – Kenanga Investors Berhad (“Kenanga Investors“) returned as the lead sponsor for the Dive Against Debris initiative for the third consecutive year, having supported the programme since its inception. Organised by the Black Eye Scuba Team (“BEST“), the programme was held from 10 to 12 May 2025 at Pulau Perhentian Kecil, focusing on marine and beach clean-up along Long Beach and its surrounding waters, while fostering greater environmental awareness.

Kenanga Investors volunteers, YBrs Encik Mohamad Ridwan Mohd Nor (9th from left, standing), Yang DiPertua Majlis Daerah Besut, the organising team of the Dive Against Debris initiative and local government agencies at Long Beach, Pulau Perhentian.

The initiative saw the participation of volunteers from Malaysia and abroad, with 25 individuals representing Kenanga Investors, including employees, distribution partners, and clients. Together with other volunteers, they contributed to the collection of 282.4 kilogrammes of waste and debris from both the beach and nearby marine areas.

As part of the programme, an environmental conservation talk was conducted at Sekolah Kebangsaan Pulau Perhentian to encourage students to develop awareness of sustainability and the importance of protecting the environment from an early age. This effort reflects Kenanga Investors’ broader commitment to shaping a better future for the communities it serves.

“Phase 3 marks our third year supporting this initiative and reinforces our commitment to environmental, social, and governance priorities,” said Datuk Wira Ismitz Matthew De Alwis, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kenanga Investors. “We believe in taking active steps to protect our environment and remain dedicated to long-term efforts that drive meaningful and lasting change. This initiative is one of the many ways we uphold our belief in ‘Invest for Good’.”

“We are thankful to everyone who represented Kenanga Investors during this programme,” added Datuk Wira De Alwis. “It is through the dedication of all of our stakeholders that we bring our values to life and make a tangible difference where it matters.”

This initiative is one of many ways Kenanga Investors brings its ESG commitments to life. In line with this, the firm is also proud to champion the Eq8 FTSE Malaysia Enhanced Dividend Waqf ETF (“Eq8WAQF“), the world’s first Waqf-featured Exchange Traded Fund, reflecting the firm’s dedication to impact investing and creating long-term, sustainable benefits for communities.

For more information about Kenanga Investors, please visit www.kenangainvestors.com.my.

Kenanga Investors Berhad 199501024358 (353563-P)

We provide investment solutions ranging from collective investment schemes, portfolio management services, alternative investments, as well as wills and trusts for retail, corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients via a multi-distribution network.

