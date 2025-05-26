Lazada Invests US$100 Million as Part of Strategic Push to Strengthen Affiliate Programme and Lead Creator Commerce in the Region

Strategic investment will boost performance-driven marketing for brands and sellers

Affiliates to gain higher commissions and priority support ahead of mega campaigns such as 6.6 and 11.11

New features include personalised voucher pools, custom storefronts, and performance dashboards

SINGAPORE, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Lazada, a leading eCommerce platform, today announced an annual investment of US$100 million in the Lazada Affiliate Programme (“LazAffiliate Programme”). Announced at the Lazada Affiliate Southeast Asia Awards 2025 held in Bangkok, the strategic investment aims to transform affiliate marketing into a scalable, results-driven engine for growth across the region.



Lazada’s new incentive structure and suite of advanced features and enhancements tailored to empower affiliates

Today, affiliate marketing has risen to become an important driver of eCommerce sales. Research found that 82% of Southeast Asian consumers have purchased a product that was recommended by an influencer in 2024, a 3% increase compared to 2023. This high level of penetration and engagement have led to affiliate-driven sales campaigns accounting for approximately 20% of Southeast Asia’s online sales or US$15 billion in Net Merchandise Value (NMV) in 2024[1].

Lazada’s $100 million investment will thus empower brands to capitalise on this strategic advantage, further reaffirming its leadership in enabling performance-based digital commerce—empowering both emerging creators and established influencers to turn recommendations into real revenue and viable income streams, while offering brands and sellers a measurable and ROI-positive sales channel.

Expanding revenue opportunities for affiliates

The revamped LazAffiliate Programme features an industry-leading incentive structure and a new suite of advanced features tailored to empower affiliates – from established influencers and creators to emerging micro-influencers ands everyday shoppers – to maximise monetisation on their platforms and amplify their impact.

The key enhancements and new features include:

Affiliate Channel Upgrade: The refreshed affiliate channel features a more user-friendly interface which makes product selection experience more seamless and efficient.

Custom Store fronts : Affiliates can now build their own curated product storefronts, making it easier for their followers to browse, discover and purchase endorsed items.

Campaign Rewards Accelerators: During major online shopping festivals like 9.9, 11.11, and 12.12, affiliates will have access to special bonuses, higher commissions, and gamified challenges to boost seasonal earnings.

This upcoming 6.6.'s campaign rewards accelerator will include up to 36% commission for affiliates who promote brand partners via store vouchers.

This upcoming 6.6.’s campaign rewards accelerator will include up to 36% commission for affiliates who promote brand partners via store vouchers.

High-Commission Product Curation – A dedicated list of top-converting, high-commission products allows affiliates to prioritise what sells best.

Performance Dashboard: Real-time data on click-throughs, conversions and commissions help creators fine-tune content strategies for greater ROI.

Driving ROI for brands and sellers through affiliate marketing

Lazada is also enhancing its value proposition for brands and sellers by co-developing performance-based strategies that prioritise sales conversion, transforming creator collaborations into measurable, sustainable, and scalable revenue channels. Through its growing affiliate network, brands can gain access to a powerful and diverse creator ecosystem of influencers, content creators and KOCs (key opinion consumers) who drive authentic engagement and lower customer acquisition costs.

Key partnership areas include:

Lazada-funded store vouchers : Additional incentives on top of affiliate commissions to drive consumer purchases.

: Additional incentives on top of affiliate commissions to drive consumer purchases. Diverse affiliate ecosystem: A network of influencers, content creators, and key opinion consumers (KOCs) to amplify product visibility and improve product discovery.

6.6 Mega Sale: Top affiliates to access US$100,000 reward pool

Starting with Lazada’s upcoming 6.6 mega sale, the affiliate programme will roll out region-wide gamified challenges and a total of US$100,000 in reward bonuses for top 10 performing creators in the region. In partnership with over 80 leading brands across fashion and beauty, this initiative signals a new phase of collaborative brand-affiliate growth in the social commerce space.

“Lazada is committed to enabling influencers and content creators across Southeast Asia to unlock new income streams and scale their impact,” said Jared Chan, Head of Regional Affiliate, Lazada Group. “With this investment, we aim to cultivate a vibrant affiliate ecosystem that not only supports entrepreneurial growth but also builds more authentic, localised connections between brands and consumers.”

LazAffiliate is Lazada’s flagship affiliate programme that connects a growing network of creators – ranging from influencers and content creators to passionate everyday shoppers – with brands and sellers. By driving traffic and conversions through personalised recommendations, affiliates earn commissions for every successful sale with no cap. The LazAffiliate Programme offers a no-barrier entry into creator commerce, with no minimum following required – just share, recommend, and earn.

Lazada Affiliate Southeast Asia Awards 2025



Top Affiliates of the Year in Southeast Asia

About Lazada Group

Lazada Group is Southeast Asia’s pioneer eCommerce platform. For the last 13 years, Lazada has been accelerating progress in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam through commerce and technology. Today, a thriving local ecosystem links about 160 million active users to more than one million actively-selling sellers every month, who are transacting safely and securely via trusted payments channels and Lazada Wallet, receiving parcels through a homegrown logistics network that has become the largest in the region.