May 19: World Inflammatory Bowel Disease Day | Healthy Gut, Happy Life

SHENZHEN, China, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — May 19 is designated as World Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Day, aimed at raising public awareness of IBD patients and improving their quality of life and medical care. The European Federation of Crohn’s and Ulcerative Colitis Associations (EFCCA), the China Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation (CCCF) in Zhejiang, the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Group of the Chinese Society of Gastroenterology (CSGE), and other global IBD organizations, have jointly initiated the public welfare campaign “Shine with Love”. This campaign calls for iconic landmarks, municipal entities, and public screens to light up in purple to show support for the IBD community.

On May 19, 2025, Kexing Biopharm organized activities under the theme “Shine with Love”, illuminating multiple facilities in the iconic Kexing Science Park in Shenzhen with purple lights. Meanwhile, the Company also supported nationwide patient education programs, delivering warmth and hope to the IBD community. This year, Kexing Biopharm collaborated with its partners in Indonesia to organize local volunteers for the first time to participate in World IBD Day activities on May 19.

IBD is a chronic inflammatory disorder that primarily affects the digestive system, including conditions such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. Globally, it impacts more than 10 million people. The peak age of onset for Crohn’s disease is between 18 and 35 years, while for ulcerative colitis, it is between 20 and 49 years. As the patients are in their prime years, the disease profoundly disrupts their growth, development and fertility, as well as their ability to study, work and live a normal life. This disease is tends to progressively worsen, and even may disable the patients. Known as “green cancer”, it imposes a substantial burden on both affected families and the healthcare systems. Therefore, patient education and health management are particularly crucial.

Since 2022, Kexing Biopharm has consistently championed corporate social responsibility in the IBD field, delivering impactful public welfare activities that bring tangible support to the patients. Meanwhile, the Company’s imported product infliximab (Reminton®) has further addressed patient needs through public welfare initiatives, emerging as a key enabler of comprehensive IBD management. Reminton® (infliximab for injection) is the first biosimilar of infliximab approved in China. It is mainly indicated for the treatment of adult and pediatric (6 years and above) Crohn’s disease, fistulizing Crohn’s disease, adult ulcerative colitis, rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and psoriasis.