NX China Takes Part in 5th China International Consumer Products Expo

TOKYO, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Nippon Express (China) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter “NX China”), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., participated in the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo held in Haikou, Hainan Province, from Sunday, April 13, to Friday, April 18.

The Expo was first held in 2021 as one of the largest consumer product exhibitions in the Asia-Pacific region. Serving as a venue to push for expanded overseas trade through the construction of Hainan Free Trade Port, this year’s fifth edition of the Expo hosted 4,209 brands from 1,767 companies based in 71 countries/regions. More than 60,000 buyers made their way to the event, helping turn it into one of the most popular consumer product exhibitions ever held in Haikou.

For this year’s event, NX China jointly operated a booth with other Japanese companies operating in Hainan Province, emphasizing the NX Group’s global network, one of NX China’s key strengths, as well as briefing visitors on its green logistics initiatives that help reduce CO2 emissions and introducing the NX Group’s endeavors to address environmental issues.

The booth attracted a great deal of attention during the expo, including visits by Ambassador Kenji Kanasugi of the Embassy of Japan in China and Consul-General Yoshiko Kijima of the Consulate-General of Japan in Guangzhou. Visitors asked questions and exchanged opinions about the exhibits and initiatives, contributing to a lively atmosphere.

By exhibiting at trade shows around the world, the NX Group is seeking to strengthen its relationships with customers and relevant institutions and build new partnerships to support the global expansion of their businesses.

