SeekInCare: New Multi-Omics Blood Test Shows Promise for Early Cancer Detection Across Multiple Cancer Types

SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A groundbreaking study published in the Journal of Molecular Diagnostics reports the successful clinical validation of SeekInCare®, a novel, non-invasive multi-omics blood test designed for the early detection of multiple cancer types. Developed by researchers at SeekIn Inc., SeekInCare integrates advanced genomic, epigenetic, and proteomic analyses to identify cancer at its early stage, offering hope for improved outcomes through earlier intervention.

Key Findings

Comprehensive Cancer Detection : SeekInCare leverages shallow whole-genome sequencing of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) and measures seven protein tumor markers from 8ml peripheral blood. The test analyzes multiple cancer hallmarks, including copy number aberration, fragment size, end motif, and oncogenic virus, combined with artificial intelligence algorithms to distinguish cancer patients from non-cancer individuals and predict the likely tissue of origin.

: SeekInCare leverages shallow whole-genome sequencing of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) and measures seven protein tumor markers from 8ml peripheral blood. The test analyzes multiple cancer hallmarks, including copy number aberration, fragment size, end motif, and oncogenic virus, combined with artificial intelligence algorithms to distinguish cancer patients from non-cancer individuals and predict the likely tissue of origin. Robust Clinical Validation : In a retrospective study involving 617 cancer patients (across 27 cancer types) and 580 non-cancer individuals, SeekInCare achieved a sensitivity of 60.0% at 98.3% specificity, with an area under the curve (AUC) of 0.899. Sensitivities increased with cancer stage: 37.7% (stage I), 50.4% (stage II), 66.7% (stage III), and 78.1% (stage IV).

: In a retrospective study involving 617 cancer patients (across 27 cancer types) and 580 non-cancer individuals, SeekInCare achieved a sensitivity of 60.0% at 98.3% specificity, with an area under the curve (AUC) of 0.899. Sensitivities increased with cancer stage: 37.7% (stage I), 50.4% (stage II), 66.7% (stage III), and 78.1% (stage IV). Real-World Evidence : The test was further validated in a prospective cohort of 1,203 individuals, achieving 70.0% sensitivity at 95.2% specificity over a median follow-up of 753 days.

: The test was further validated in a prospective cohort of 1,203 individuals, achieving 70.0% sensitivity at 95.2% specificity over a median follow-up of 753 days. Comparable to Leading Tests: SeekInCare’s performance is on par with other multi-cancer early detection (MCED) tests currently in development, demonstrating its potential as a valuable tool for population-level cancer screening, especially in high-risk groups.

Addressing Unmet Needs in Cancer Screening

Despite advances in cancer therapeutics, most cancers are still diagnosed at advanced stages, where treatment is less effective. Traditional screening methods are limited to specific cancer types and often involve invasive procedures that can deter participation. SeekInCare’s blood-based, multi-omics approach addresses these limitations by enabling non-invasive, broad-spectrum cancer detection from a single blood draw.

“Our findings demonstrate that integrating multiple molecular signatures from blood can significantly enhance the sensitivity and specificity of early cancer detection,” said Dr. Mao Mao, corresponding author and Founder & CEO at SeekIn Inc. “SeekInCare’s robust performance in both retrospective and prospective cohorts supports its potential clinical utility as a screening tool, particularly for high-risk populations.” The study was a collaborative effort involving leading hospitals in China. The publication can be found at https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jmoldx.2025.04.001.

About SeekInCare®

With the mission to detect cancer while it is still curable, SeekInCare® has been developed as a pan-cancer detection test that takes a panoramic view of blood cell-free cancer signatures and a multi-omics approach incorporating genomic and epigenetic alterations in conjunction with clinically validated protein biomarkers. Equipped with proprietary AI- and big data-driven CRS algorithm, SeekInCare exhibits superior effectiveness to detect dozens of cancer types at high specificity. SeekInCare is intended for use in individuals with elevated risks of cancer such as smoking, chronic hepatitis, aging, etc., in conjunction with the approved conventional single-cancer type screening tests. SeekInCare received CE-IVD Mark in November 2021.

About SeekIn

SeekIn Inc. is a biotech company founded in early 2018 in Shenzhen, China, focusing on blood-based pan-cancer early detection utilizing next-generation sequencing and artificial intelligence. Since its creation, SeekIn has been committed to providing cutting-edge and cost-effective solutions for cancer early detection, postoperative recurrence monitoring, and treatment response evaluation. SeekIn has also developed novel molecular tests for leukemia patients and its cancer early detection technology has also successfully been applied to canines. With its proprietary technical advances, SeekIn has launched a number of research and clinical studies in collaboration with top-tier hospitals in China. SeekIn envisions that, by leading a new norm for cancer early detection, the clinical outcomes of mid-/late-stage cancer patients can be reversed, and the cancer mortality rate can be reduced by 15%. For more information about SeekIn’s cutting-edge technologies and products, visit www.seekincancer.com.