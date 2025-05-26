Tsinghua’s Academy of Arts & Design launches 2025 postgrad exhibition

BEIJING, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This is a report from China.org.cn:

The 2025 Postgraduate Exhibition of the Academy of Arts & Design, Tsinghua University (AADTHU) opened on May 23 at the university’s art museum, featuring the latest works by more than 170 graduating students.

The exhibition features a wide range of projects that combine art and technology and address contemporary social issues in innovative ways.

Running through June 1, the exhibition spans nine galleries across four floors and is open to the public. It is the first time the academy has displayed its entire body of graduate work in a nationally recognized, first-class museum — a milestone the school sees as an important step toward making arts education more accessible and engaging to a wider audience.

By bringing academic exploration into a public cultural space, the academy said they hope to bridge the gap between artistic creation and everyday life.

At the opening ceremony, Ma Sai, dean of AADTHU, praised the graduates for their thoughtful combination of traditional wisdom and contemporary artistic expression.

He said their creations reflect deep engagement with real-world issues and affirmed the academy’s efforts in blending Eastern and Western art philosophies, bridging past and present, and uniting art with technology. He encouraged students to remain rooted in humanistic values and to draw upon the aesthetics of Chinese culture to meet the challenges of their time.

Qin Chuan, secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) AADTHU Committee, emphasized that as artificial intelligence continues to reshape artistic boundaries, AADTHU remains committed to merging art and technology and using creativity to serve society.

He urged the graduates to ground their work in real-world issues and to embody Tsinghua University’s spirit of patriotism, dedication and pursuit of excellence.

Lu Xiaobo, director of the Tsinghua University Art Museum, highlighted the significance of hosting the entire graduate collection in a nationally ranked museum for the first time. He said combining education with a public cultural space provides an innovative platform for students to showcase their work to more people.

By engaging in public discourse, the graduates not only show what they have learned but also highlight the role of art education in shaping cultural development, Lu said.

Speaking on behalf of the faculty, Chen Lei, director of AADTHU’s Department of Visual Communication, encouraged students to maintain their curiosity and integrity as they face an uncertain artistic future. “Stay true to your artistic vision, focus on authentic expression, and let your work touch hearts,” he said.

Student representative Wang Bing, a graduate of the Department of Arts and Crafts, emphasized the role of art in addressing real-world issues. “With creativity rooted in everyday life, we seek to craft artistic answers to contemporary challenges,” she said.

Vice Dean Yang Dongjiang, who hosted the opening ceremony, emphasized that the exhibition not only showcases academic achievements but also looks to the future of arts education.

“By rooting their creativity in tradition while embracing cutting-edge technologies, our students are shaping a new artistic landscape and redefining the role of art in today’s world,” he said.

The works on display cover a wide range of fields, including product design, spatial design, digital art and visual storytelling. They show the students’ awareness of social issues and their connection to everyday life. Various projects address topics like aging and adolescent mental health, reflecting a sense of care and a wish to share artistic insight with the public, according to the academy.

The exhibition blends material innovation, conceptual exploration and design aesthetics. Traditional Chinese cultural elements are given a fresh look through digital techniques, with Dunhuang motifs and heritage crafts woven into contemporary styles. Some works imagine futuristic space environments, using advanced hardware and software to explore new possibilities where art and technology meet.

The academy said one of the defining features of this exhibition is its commitment to cultural continuity, reinterpreting traditional artistic heritage from a contemporary perspective. By revitalizing classic works with digital technology and offering new interpretations of folk imagery, students present a distinctly Chinese artistic voice, according to the academy.

Through imagery, space and storytelling, the exhibition conveys a strong sense of cultural confidence, demonstrating not only keen observational and expressive skills but also a deep understanding of each discipline and an ability to respond to contemporary issues, the academy said.

The exhibition also features a dedicated interactive zone, allowing visitors to directly experience the innovative fusion of contemporary art and technology.

