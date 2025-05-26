VUNO Showcases DeepCARS® at AACN NTI 2025, Highlighting AI-Driven Cardiac Arrest Risk Prediction

– Company engages U.S. critical care professionals with data-driven early warning solution

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — VUNO, a global medical AI company, presented its flagship solution VUNO Med®–DeepCARS® at the 2025 National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition (NTI), hosted by the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN), from May 19–21 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.

DeepCARS is an AI-powered medical device that predicts an inpatient’s risk of in-hospital cardiac arrest within the next 24 hours. By continuously analyzing patients’ vital signs—such as blood pressure, heart rate, respiratory rate, and body temperature— the solution enables timely clinical intervention in general wards.

“Collaborating with AACN members has reaffirmed how DeepCARS can meaningfully contribute to both hospital efficiency and patient safety—empowering clinicians with timely insights that lead to proactive, life-saving care,” said Robert Tingley, Vice President of Business Development at VUNO. “We sincerely thank the critical care community for their thoughtful engagement and valuable insight.”

At AACN NTI 2025, VUNO’s booth drew significant attention from clinical professionals, particularly members of Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) seeking innovative tools to detect patient deterioration earlier and respond more effectively. The VUNO team—including Robert Tingley, Andrew Abbring (Area Sales Director), and Tae Min Son (Director of Product Management)—engaged with healthcare stakeholders to better understand the needs and workflows of U.S. hospitals.

DeepCARS has been adopted across more than 48,000 hospital beds in South Korea, including 20 tertiary general hospitals, making it a critical component of routine care. In 2023, the solution received Breakthrough Device Designation (BDD) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is currently undergoing the FDA 510(k) clearance process.

As the company strengthens its presence in the U.S. market, it continues to focus on working closely with healthcare providers to ensure successful integration into existing clinical workflows and environments.

About VUNO

Founded in Seoul in 2014, VUNO is a global medical AI company and the developer of the nation’s first approved AI-powered medical device. Leveraging cutting-edge AI technology, VUNO analyzes a wide range of medical data—from bio signals such as ECG, respiratory rate and blood pressure to medical images including X-rays, CT scans, and fundus images—to predict critical events and support clinicians in decision-making. Committed to patient-centered innovation, VUNO strives to make high-quality healthcare accessible to everyone, worldwide.