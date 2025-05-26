Wake Up to a Symphony of Flavour as Popeyes® Singapore Launches First-Ever Breakfast Menu

New “Breakfast Symphony” menu celebrates indulgent mornings with bold Louisiana soul and local comfort



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 May 2025 – Breakfast lovers in Singapore, set your alarms for deliciousness! Popeyes Singapore is proud to announce the launch of its first-of-its-kind breakfast menu, rolling out island wide across all 19 outlets starting 28 May 2025.

Unique to Asia, the breakfast lineup, themed “Breakfast Symphony: Perfectly Tuned Flavours for Your Palate,” promises an indulgent start to your day with bold Louisiana flair blended seamlessly with beloved local favorites.

“This marks a major milestone for us and a significant step forward for the brand across the region. This innovative menu represents our vision to become more than just a meal option – it’s about creating memorable morning experiences that resonate with diverse tastes and lifestyles. Whether it is families gathering for a hearty breakfast, kids delighting in playful dishes, or individuals seeking comforting local flavours, our thoughtfully crafted items promise quality, indulgence, and authenticity in every bite,” shared Jedrick Tan, CEO of Popeyes Singapore.

Signature Breakfast Creations: Bold, Balanced, Unmistakably Popeyes

Leading the breakfast symphony are two perfectly composed signature items:

Poppy Cajun Stack : Layers of fluffy brioche buns, Popeyes Special Sauce, smoky turkey bacon, herb-infused sausage, Cajun-spiced hashbrown, freshly cracked egg, and luscious melted cheese from $8.90.

: Layers of fluffy brioche buns, Popeyes Special Sauce, smoky turkey bacon, herb-infused sausage, Cajun-spiced hashbrown, freshly cracked egg, and luscious melted cheese from $8.90. Chicken & Waffles Platter: Made fresh to order, Golden waffles, crispy outside and fluffy inside, served fresh with your choice of juicy chicken thigh or aromatic sausage, accompanied by turkey bacon and eggs from $9.90.

More breakfast delights include:

Customisable Breakfast Platters featuring buttermilk pancakes or brioche buns, thick-cut sausage or fresh chicken thigh, egg, and more from $8.90.

featuring buttermilk pancakes or brioche buns, thick-cut sausage or fresh chicken thigh, egg, and more from $8.90. Muffins and Poppy Junior Pancakes : The Junior Pancakes are paired with wholesome sides like corn and milk – a great options for little ones to start the day right from $5.50.

: The Junior Pancakes are paired with wholesome sides like corn and milk – a great options for little ones to start the day right from $5.50. Poppy Cereal and Chicken Porridge: Silky porridge, crispy Buttermilk Chicken Tenders, crunchy You Tiao—a comforting local breakfast from just $2.90!

Celebrate our breakfast launch on 28 May from 7.30am at selected outlets! From 28 May to 24 June 2025, enjoy exclusive offers including vouchers for Café Americano, Cajun Hashbrown, and weekly deals with up to 54% savings.

New Breakfast Hours:4am–11am (24-hour outlets) | 7:30am–11am (selected outlets)

From Fried Chicken Favourite to All-Day Dining Destination

Since joining hands with Restaurant Brands International, parent company of Popeyes, in 2022, Fei Siong Fastfood has transformed Popeyes Singapore into an all-day dining sensation. The breakfast launch, along with café-style beverages and indulgent soft serves, marks Popeyes’ bold evolution beyond its beloved fried chicken offerings.

With strong momentum, the brand is also expanding its footprint, with its 21st outlet opening soon at KINEX.

About Popeyes Singapore

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes® Famous Louisiana Chicken is one of the world’s most iconic chicken brands, known for its bold Cajun and Creole flavours and signature fried chicken. In Singapore, Popeyes is operated by Fei Siong Fastfood Pte Ltd, part of Fei Siong Group.

Popeyes Singapore has grown its islandwide presence while expanding beyond its fried chicken roots to offer indulgent café-style beverages, desserts, and Asia’s first Popeyes breakfast menu. The brand continues to serve soulful, flavourful meals for every part of the day.