YEEDI Unveils M14 PLUS: Inspired by Gravity, Powered by Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — YEEDI, a global leader in smart home robotics, today announced the launch of its latest innovation: the YEEDI M14 PLUS, a next-generation robot vacuum and mop system that brings together flagship-level cleaning power, intelligent automation, and an elevated design philosophy.

The M14 PLUS marks a new chapter in YEEDI’s innovation journey, introducing the celebrated OZMO ROLLER Instant Self-Washing Mopping Technology—previously exclusive to the flagship S14 PLUS—now re-engineered into a more versatile and widely accessible form.

Inspired by the cosmic elegance of gravitational curvature, its multidimensional silhouette reflects the way gravity sculpts space into seamless, flowing curves. The M14 PLUS merges engineering precision with spatial harmony—setting a new benchmark for intelligent, design-forward home cleaning.



YEEDI M14 PLUS

A Gravity-Inspired Design That Marries Power and Poise

The M14 PLUS brings the invisible elegance of the universe into your home through its Gravity Field-inspired curved design. Echoing the way gravity naturally bends space into seamless curves, the robot’s multi-dimensional form creates a sense of flow and centeredness in your living space.

The matte white shell minimizes visual noise, while rose gold accents add a precise warmth that elevates the machine beyond mere functionality. From the naturally recessed top surface to the gently rounded edges, every detail is crafted for both tactile comfort and visual harmony. It’s a design that doesn’t just sit in your home — it becomes part of its gravity.

“We see the M14 PLUS not only as a cleaning tool but as a design element,” said YEEDI. “It reflects the way people live today—where beauty, technology, and functionality converge.”

Expanding Flagship Technology: OZMO ROLLER for All

First introduced on YEEDI’s flagship S14 PLUS, the OZMO ROLLER Instant Self-Washing Mopping Technology marked a major leap in robotic floor care. Now, YEEDI expands this acclaimed technology to the M14 PLUS—bringing elite cleaning performance to a broader audience without compromising on power or quality.

The OZMO ROLLER features a high-speed rotating mop that spins at 200 RPM, applying 4,000 Pa of pressure to effectively scrub away stubborn stains. Unlike traditional flat or disc mops, it combines real-time self-cleaning via 16 water nozzles—delivering fresh water up to 200 times per minute—to ensure zero residue and consistently clean results.

This strategic expansion represents YEEDI’s vision of accessible innovation: high-performance engineering, now delivered in a more versatile form factor—bridging the gap between flagship technology and everyday homes.

A Smarter OMNI Station for Hands-Free Living

The M14 PLUS integrates advanced technologies that ensure thorough and intelligent cleaning performance:

ZeroTangle 3.0 : Next-gen anti-hair wrap system designed for pet-friendly homes

: Next-gen anti-hair wrap system designed for pet-friendly homes AIVI 3D + TruEdge 2.0 : Smart navigation and edge-cleaning system with LiDAR and structured light

: Smart navigation and edge-cleaning system with LiDAR and structured light 18,000 Pa Suction Power : Industry-leading suction to remove fine dust and debris

: Industry-leading suction to remove fine dust and debris Compact OMNI Station: Temperature-Controlled Mop Washing 2.0, 45°C Rolling Drying, auto-emptying, and smart maintenance for up to 150 days of hands-free cleaning

Launch Offer: Experience More, Save Smart

The YEEDI M14 PLUS is priced at $1,399, with a limited-time launch offer of $849.99 from May 26 to June 1, available exclusively through the YEEDI Amazon Store.

Explore Now:

YEEDI Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/yeedi

YEEDI M14 PLUS: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F187JZBJ

About YEEDI

YEEDI is a cutting-edge service robot brand that embraces the concept of “Live Smart. Enjoy Life.” With constant upgrades, pioneering technology solutions are integrated into robotics for an enhanced consumer experience. Thus, consumers can enjoy a modern lifestyle with high standards of quality.