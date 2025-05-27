Wiltson’s Revolutionary Low-Temperature Battery Tech Conquers Mount Everest, Unlocking Extreme Reliability for Demanding US Power Applications

DONGGUAN, China, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Wiltson Energy, a leading innovator in low-temperature lithium battery technology, today announced a groundbreaking achievement, demonstrating unmatched reliability for demanding power solutions in the United States and globally. The company’s proprietary low-temperature battery system successfully supported a critical national Mount Everest expedition, delivering flawless, zero-maintenance performance at an altitude of 29,032 feet. This powerful system ensured the continuous operation of the world’s highest automatic weather station and vital ice core drilling equipment under some of the planet’s most extreme conditions.



Wiltson Low-Temperature LFP Battery

Operating in the extreme conditions of Mount Everest, with temperatures plummeting to -40°C (-40°F), severe low air pressure, and ultra-high altitude, has historically posed formidable challenges for battery technology. Previous solutions utilizing standard or externally heated batteries, including ternary lithium and conventional lithium iron phosphate, struggled to provide the necessary sustained power and long-term stability required for critical scientific operations.

Wiltson’s engineering team successfully overcame these formidable challenges by leveraging their advanced low-temperature LiFePO4 battery technology, conquering three key obstacles:

Exceptional Discharge Performance in Extreme Cold: Achieving over 80% discharge efficiency at -40°C (-40°F), comparable to normal temperature operation., ensured critical equipment remained reliably powered. Direct Solar Charging Capability at Freezing Temperatures: Enabling direct charging via solar power at temperatures as low as 0°C (32°F) eliminated the need for complex, energy-consuming heating systems and solved the critical challenge of energy replenishment in remote, frigid locations. Robust Pressure-Resistant Design: Employing a durable cylindrical steel case design effectively mitigated the risk of pressure differential failures common at extreme altitudes and low atmospheric pressure, ensuring consistent, reliable operation.

This successful mission unequivocally validated the exceptional reliability and resilience of Wiltson’s battery technology in the world’s most challenging environments. The battery system provided continuous, uninterrupted power to the scientific equipment for an impressive 12 days without any external power source or maintenance requirements.

This proven capability has broad applications, particularly for demanding environments across the United States, including scientific research in polar or high-altitude regions, critical infrastructure in cold climates (like remote monitoring or telecommunications), and robust outdoor photovoltaic power solutions. Unlike conventional low-temperature approaches that rely on external heating, Wiltson’s direct low-temperature lithium battery core allows for seamless charging and discharging in temperatures as low as -40°C (-40°F). This ‘no-heat-needed’ approach results in a significantly more direct, efficient, and dependable battery product design, effectively eliminating cold weather as a barrier to high-performance lithium battery use. Backed by international certifications including UL, CB, CE, UN38.3 and REACH, Wiltson leverages the inherent safety and long cycle life of lithium iron phosphate chemistry to deliver this revolutionary performance.

“Successfully powering critical scientific equipment on Mount Everest, enduring temperatures down to -40°C and extreme low pressure for 12 days, is a monumental achievement for Wiltson Energy,” said Robert Xie, Wiltson’s Chairman and CTO. “This mission unequivocally demonstrates the unmatched reliability and performance of our low-temperature battery technology in the world’s most demanding environments. We are incredibly proud of this validation and are eager to bring these proven capabilities to customers across the US market who face similar challenges requiring dependable power in extreme cold, high altitude, or remote locations. This technology changes what’s possible for applications from scientific research and polar expeditions to critical infrastructure and off-grid solar.”

About Wiltson Energy

Wiltson Energy specializes in the research, development, and production of ultra-low temperature lithium iron phosphate batteries and high-rate lithium batteries. Headquartered in Dongguan, China, the company’s innovative battery solutions are designed for demanding applications, including but not limited to, solar streetlights, remote monitoring systems, IoT devices, and extreme environment power storage. With a customer-centric mission, Wiltson is dedicated to providing advanced, reliable lithium battery technology solutions for global operations facing extreme conditions.

For more information

Website: https://www.wiltsonenergy.com

Email: sales@wiltsonenergy.com

Address: No. 3, Nengda Road, Tianliao, Shipai Town, Dongguan City, Guangdong Province, China