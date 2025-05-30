dancemoon Reinvents Itself with Its First Bathroom Essential: the JustHang Squeegee

NEW YORK, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — dancemoon, the trailblazer in home cleaning innovation, is excited to announce the launch of its first bathroom essential product: the dancemoon JustHang Squeegee. The product will be available for pre-order in the US starting May 30 on the brand’s official website and Amazon, with global availability beginning in June.

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

dancemoon JustHang Squeegee

Bathroom glass never stays clean. Why bother with such tedious chores? This honest complaint sparked a new journey for the dancemoon team. Well aware of users’ frustrations with streaky blades, falling hooks and cracked handles, the dancemoon designer asked a simple but powerful question: What if a squeegee could keep the bathroom spotless and serve as a hook itself?

dancemoon tested a wide range of silicone formulations before perfecting a one-piece blade that glides effortlessly and removes all water without leaving streaks or scratching the glass. A large built-in hook enables convenient storage anywhere in the bathroom, maintaining a clean and organized space without drilling or suction cups.

The JustHang Squeegee is designed as a well-considered solution to everyday cleaning frustrations, offering a versatile all-in-one cleaning experience. It features an ergonomic anti-slip handle, enhanced performance, and an innovative integrated storage design, redefining both the efficiency and aesthetics of home cleaning.

Highlights:

Streak-Free Performance: High-efficiency silicone blade ensures a streak-free finish with every swipe, leaving the glass crystal clear and squeak-free.

High-efficiency silicone blade ensures a streak-free finish with every swipe, leaving the glass crystal clear and squeak-free. Versatile Built-in Hook Design: Designed with a large hook at the tail, allowing for easy hanging without the need for additional hooks.

Designed with a large hook at the tail, allowing for easy hanging without the need for additional hooks. Ergonomic Anti-Slip Handle: Crafted with premium rubber, the ergonomic handle ensures a comfortable, anti-slip grip even in wet conditions.

Crafted with premium rubber, the ergonomic handle ensures a comfortable, anti-slip grip even in wet conditions. Seamless Silicone Construction: The seamless silicone design offers a sleek and minimalist look that complements modern aesthetics and prevents dirt buildup for easier cleaning.

The seamless silicone design offers a sleek and minimalist look that complements modern aesthetics and prevents dirt buildup for easier cleaning. Durable and Sturdy: Made from high-quality, durable floor-friendly materials, ensures exceptional performance even with long-term use.

With the launch of its first bathroom essential product, dancemoon expands its dedication from pet care to innovative home cleaning solutions. dancemoon remains committed to providing high-quality, thoughtfully designed products for every home. This transition reflects the brand’s dedication to enhancing the quality of life, offering customers a seamless, elevated living experience through innovative design.

To place an order, please visit dancemoon’s Amazon store and Shopify.

Or follow dancemoon on social media to stay updated with the latest campaigns for the new product:

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dancemoon.official

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dancemoon.global/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dancemoonofficial

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@dancemoonofficial

About dancemoon

Driven by a passion for innovative design, dancemoon infuses the beauty and emotion of the moon into each product. Beyond offering household tools, dancemoon combines innovation with minimalist design to create products that make household tasks simple and no longer a burden but an enjoyable part of life. With a vision to become the leading brand of minimalist lifestyle, dancemoon is committed to blending minimalism with household tools, bringing bliss into your daily life.

CONTACT: info@dancemoon.com