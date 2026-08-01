Speediance Showcases the Future of Intelligent Home Fitness at HomeGymCon 2026

Company highlights Gym Monster Series and Gym Nano while demonstrating its vision for AI-powered, personalized training experiences

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Speediance, a global leader in smart fitness innovation, announced its participation in HomeGymCon 2026, the largest annual gathering dedicated to home gym enthusiasts, creators, and industry professionals. Taking place from July 30 to August 1 at the Kentucky International Convention Center, the event brings together more than 140 manufacturers and thousands of fitness enthusiasts.

At HomeGymCon 2026, Speediance is showcasing its latest smart fitness solutions, including the flagship Gym Monster series and the newly introduced Gym Nano, while demonstrating its vision for the next generation of intelligent home training — where advanced hardware, AI coaching, and personalized performance insights work together to create a more effective and engaging fitness experience.

Redefining Home Training Through Intelligent Technology

As the home fitness industry continues to evolve, users are seeking more than equipment — they are looking for smarter ways to train, improve, and achieve measurable progress.

At the Speediance booth, visitors can experience hands-on demonstrations of Gym Monster New version and Gym Nano, exploring how Speediance combines precision engineering with intelligent software to deliver a more personalized training journey.

Gym Nano represents Speediance’s approach to bringing professional-grade training capabilities into a compact and portable form factor. Powered by advanced digital resistance technology, Gym Nano delivers up to 220 lbs of precise resistance while enabling real-time velocity-based training (VBT) insights through an assess–train–validate loop. By helping users better understand their performance and eliminate blind training, Gym Nano unlocks smarter and more effective workouts anytime, anywhere.

Meanwhile, Gym Monster showcases Speediance’s continued pursuit of premium home fitness experiences, integrating powerful performance capabilities with the company’s growing intelligent fitness ecosystem.

Beyond individual products, Speediance is building a connected training ecosystem powered by AI-driven coaching, personalized guidance, and performance intelligence — helping users train smarter, safer, and more consistently throughout their fitness journey.

Connecting With the Global Home Fitness Community

HomeGymCon provides Speediance with an important opportunity to engage directly with the growing home fitness community, including enthusiasts, creators, retailers, and industry partners.

Through conversations and hands-on experiences at the event, Speediance is gaining deeper insights into evolving training behaviors, user expectations, and emerging trends shaping the future of connected fitness.

These insights will continue to inform Speediance’s product innovation and long-term mission: making intelligent, personalized fitness accessible to more people around the world.

Building the Future of Connected Fitness

Beyond product demonstrations, HomeGymCon serves as a platform for collaboration across the fitness ecosystem. During the event, Speediance is engaging with creators, partners, retailers, and fitness professionals to explore the future of connected training and the changing needs of modern home gym users.

Today, Speediance serves users in more than 80 countries and continues to expand its global presence across North America, Europe, and other international markets.

About Speediance

Founded in 2020, Speediance is a fitness technology company dedicated to redefining the home gym experience through intelligent product design and AI-powered innovation.

By integrating advanced hardware, personalized AI coaching, dynamic training content, and connected community experiences, Speediance enables users to train more effectively, make measurable progress, and enjoy a smarter approach to fitness.

For the latest products and updates, visit www.speediance.com or follow @speedianceofficial on Instagram and TikTok.