Inspiring Innovation: Hong Kong and Macau School Teams Dominate 2025 ROBOFEST World Championship

HONG KONG, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ —

Hong Kong and Macau Elites Step onto the International Stage

Talented innovators from schools in Hong Kong and Macau once again went global in 2025, taking part in the annual international robotics competition, ROBOFEST, organised by Lawrence Technological University, USA. This globally renowned competition attracts participants from over 20 countries and regions, all showcasing their unique designs and creativity.

A total of over 130 students from 21 primary and secondary schools representing Hong Kong and Macau travelled to the United States to participate in multiple competitions from May 15th to 17th. They competed against more than 1,000 contestants from around the world, including the United States, China, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Mexico, and others. The elite teams from Hong Kong and Macau performed exceptionally well, together winning 28 major awards, including 9 championships and 5 runner-up prizes. These results demonstrate our students’ outstanding ability and innovation in robotics, earning high praise from the judges.

True Light Primary School and Kindergarten Team: On the Road to the World’s Best

The RoboArt team, consisting of four girls, showcased remarkable perseverance. Having won second place in their first competition two years ago, they learnt from the experience and, through dedication and training, returned this year to claim both the championship and the Most Popular Award. The judges commended their work for its technical excellence and artistic expression. Behind this victory lies a story of persistence and creativity, inspiring the girls to face challenges and bearing witness to their growth and progress.

Student’s Perspective: From Fun to Dreams, Robotics Inspires the Future

BottleSumo champion Wong Yan Tai from Pui Ching Primary School in Hong Kong has been involved in robotics since Year 1, five years ago. After the competition, he shared: “Robotics competitions have taught me to solve problems in different ways. The process is challenging but also great fun.” Wong hopes to design robots to assist humans in space exploration one day. His experiences have not only improved his technical skills but also fostered innovation and problem-solving abilities.

Parents’ Testimony: Learning Experiences Boost Confidence and Problem-Solving Skills

Wong Yan Tai’s parent shared: “At first, he was a bit nervous, but with more practice and competition experience, he learnt how to tackle problems, manage his emotions and stress, and communicate with teammates. At the competition, seeing so many peers from around the world interacting created a lively atmosphere, which has had a very positive influence on their development.”

He added that his child is proactive in learning during lessons and continues to explore ways to improve robot designs at home, developing a greater interest in science. “Teachers have commented that he is enthusiastic in class. Participating in competitions and training courses has boosted his confidence and problem-solving ability, which will benefit his future studies as well.”

Inspiring Young People to Drive Future Innovation and Technology

As the organiser of the Hong Kong and Macau regional qualifiers, the Robot Institute of Hong Kong is proud of all the teams’ achievements. The competition enabled students to compete against teams from all over the world, showcasing their learning, enhancing their problem-solving skills, and fostering teamwork. In addition to the competition itself, students had the opportunity to experience new cultures and make new friends. The Institute hopes that the efforts and achievements of young people will inject new energy into technological innovation in Hong Kong and Macau, driving future development.

Systematic Learning Helps Students Realise Their Potential and Achieve Excellent Results

Teams from the Robot Institute of Hong Kong have won multiple world championships for four consecutive years. Parents believe that the Institute’s structured learning approach and the rich experience of its mentors have helped students achieve outstanding results in competitions. The combination of learning and hands-on practice cultivates skills and further motivates students to pursue excellence and showcase their talents.

