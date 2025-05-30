Man Confesses to Teen Murder Driven by Obsession, Case Sent to Prosecutor

Attapeu authorities brought a 40-year-old man to the scene of a crime he allegedly committed in February, where he is accused of murdering his 17-year-old sister-in-law.

The suspect, identified only as Chanthavong, is reported to have committed the crime on 28 February at his mother-in-law’s residence, where the teenage victim lived.

Upon realizing that nobody else was home, Chanthavong assaulted the victim to her death as she was lying on a plastic mat before engaging in a sexual activity with the body.

After killing the victim, the offender remained in the house, attempting to behave as if nothing had happened, according to the official announcement by the Ministry of Public Security of Attapeu News.

Authorities arrested the suspect in the early hours of 1 March, several hours after the incident.

He later confessed, claiming he had long harbored romantic feelings for the victim, an obsession that led him to commit the crime. It remains unclear whether the suspect was continuously held in custody from his initial detention to the crime scene reenactment.

The investigation department has since concluded its work and transferred the case file to the Supreme People’s Prosecutor for legal proceedings. While reports suggest the transfer occurred shortly after the confession, The Laotian Times was unable to independently confirm the timeline with officials.

Under Laos’s 2017 Criminal Law intentional murder carries a penalty of 10 to 15 years in prison and a fine between LAK 5 million and LAK 10 million (USD 231 to 462).