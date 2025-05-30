Village Grocer Extended Reach to New Suburban Area at Myra Park, Nilai

Village Grocer’s rapid growth this year now open its 33rd new supermarket outlet at Myra Park Marketplace, Nilai. The iconic community gathering place that offers a peaceful escape from the city.

To celebrate the grand opening, Village Grocer is offering a host of special giveaways and promotions throughout the entire month, until 29 th June 2025. Shoppers can enjoy Savoir Classic Egg Grade C 30s FREE with minimum purchase of RM 150 per transaction on selected promotion days. Limited to 100 trays per promotion day. Available from 30 th May to 1 st June 2025 and 6 th to 8 th June 2025 only. Terms apply.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Village Grocer officially open its 33rd supermarket outlet, located in new suburban area Myra Park, Nilai.



Village Grocer Myra Park Marketplace, Nilai Opening Ceremony.

Nilai marks another milestone for Village Grocer, as the brand continues to expand its footprint and bring its premium grocery offers to communities beyond Klang Valley. Strategically situated within modern residential area Myra Park Marketplace in Nilai, the new Village Grocer location will serve as a one-stop destination for discerning shoppers seeking the freshest produce, high-quality meats, artisanal baked goods, and a wide selection of specialty and gourmet items.

“At Myra Park, we focus on elevating daily living through well-designed spaces and convenient amenities. Myra Park Marketplace will play a key role in enhancing the overall township experience for both residents and visitors,” said Mr. Kim Lin Teng , Chief Executive Officer of CHJ Property .

The Food Purveyor’s Group Executive Chairman, Mr. Ong Kim Too , expressed his delight in inaugurating their newest supermarket location at Myra Park Marketplace, Nilai. He conveyed the company’s pride in being recognised and accepted by Oriental Interest Berhad. “We’ve been looking forward to our new supermarket opening in Nilai as we continue to grow beyond Klang Valley. This new establishment aims to enhance the shopping experience for the Nilai and its surrounding residences, and we are glad to be part of the community here”.

The Food Purveyor’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Kok Kian Kee shared that Nilai marks an important milestone as Village Grocer continues to grow and expand its reach beyond Klang Valley. “We believe in bringing exceptional grocery experience closer to home, convenient and within reach. We eliminated the need to travel the distances to access to fresh and quality groceries for your family”.

As a homegrown brand, Village Grocer is committed to giving back to local communities. It actively supports and source from local farmers, small businesses, and local brands. Village Grocer is also passionate about sustainability and has set a goal to be plastic-free. Its environmental, social and governance efforts have earned Village Grocer several awards.

About Village Grocer:

Village Grocer is one of the leading premium supermarket chain, known for its commitment to offering the finest quality products, exceptional customer service, and a unique shopping experience. With 33 locations across the country, Village Grocer is dedicated to bringing the best of local and international gourmet items to discerning shoppers, while maintaining the highest standards of sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Village Grocer Myra Park Marketplace, Nilai open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and look forward to serving the Nilai community and creating memorable shopping experiences for years to come.

For more information, visit villagegrocer.com.my.