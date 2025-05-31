CDC Sets the Bar for Ethical Innovation with APEA 2025 Win

Commerce Dot Com Sdn Bhd honoured with Corporate Excellence Award at APEA 2025 for driving ethical, inclusive, and impactful digital transformation in Malaysia’s public procurement sector.



PETALING JAYA, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 31 May 2025 – In an era where digital transformation often prioritises scale and speed, Commerce Dot Com Sdn. Bhd. (CDC) is proving that integrity, inclusion, and impact can and should guide innovation. This conviction has now been recognised regionally, as CDC was honoured with the Corporate Excellence Award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2025.

Group Chief Operating Officer of Commerce Dot Com Sdn. Bhd., En. Abdul Halim Mohammed Yusof (center), receiving the Corporate Excellence Award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2025 in Kuala Lumpur.

The award recognises companies that exemplify business leadership and innovation grounded in ethical values. For CDC, it’s a milestone that crowns a 25-year journey of shaping Malaysia’s public procurement landscape through technology that serves not only government, but people.

“This award affirms a principle we’ve held since day one: innovation must be purposeful, and progress must be principled,” said Group Chief Operating Officer Abdul Halim Mohammed Yusof. “We accept this not just as recognition, but as a responsibility—to continue leading with ethics, empathy, and excellence.”

CDC pioneered the digitalisation of Malaysia’s public procurement in 2000 with the launch of ePerolehan—a system that now connects over 180,000 registered suppliers, including a growing base of SMEs and micro-enterprises. Beyond numbers, ePerolehan represents a vision: to democratise access, enhance transparency, and reduce friction in public-sector spending.

This approach, anchored in good governance, has earned CDC trust from both the public and private sectors. Its systems are not only robust and secure, but designed to serve national development priorities such as vendor empowerment, fiscal responsibility, and data accountability.

From employee wellness to leadership development, CDC’s internal programmes are structured to ensure its values are not just stated but lived.

Looking ahead, CDC is not resting on legacy. It is actively enhancing ePerolehan with AI-driven analytics, real-time decision dashboards, and user-centric design updates, all while maintaining the highest standards of data integrity and public accountability.

As digital governance becomes a strategic priority across Southeast Asia, CDC is also exploring regional collaborations to share Malaysia’s e-procurement model and insights.

