Doba Warns of Job Scam Impersonating Its Brand via Fake Websites and Social Media Ads

LEHI, Utah, May 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Doba, a leading U.S.-based dropshipping platform, has issued a public warning following confirmed reports of an online scam impersonating its brand. The scam involves fake job postings on social media platforms and a fraudulent website — dobatechi.com — which falsely claims to represent Doba in an effort to deceive job seekers around the world.

The scam was brought to Doba’s attention through two detailed reports from individuals in Australia and Pakistan. In both cases, victims were contacted through informal channels such as Facebook ads, WhatsApp messages, and personal Gmail accounts.

Applicants were directed to register on dobatechi.com, a website that closely mimicked the style of Doba’s official platform but was not affiliated with the company in any way. Victims were asked to complete “training tasks” using shared login credentials and were ultimately encouraged to deposit funds to unlock access to tasks or commissions — a hallmark tactic of job fraud schemes.

“We take these impersonation attempts very seriously,” said a spokesperson for Doba. “Our official website is doba.com, and we do not recruit through WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, or non-verified job boards. We never ask job applicants to deposit money, use shared accounts, or perform unpaid tasks.”

One victim was added to a WhatsApp group titled “Sweetheart,” managed by individuals using the names “Sophia” and “Desmond,” who claimed to be Doba representatives. These tactics are part of a growing pattern of phishing-style job scams that have surged globally, often targeting international applicants with promises of fast income and remote work flexibility.

What to Watch For:

Any job posting directing users to dobatechi.com

Requests to use an “employee ID” to log into a third-party site

Promises of commissions or bonuses for completing tasks upfront

Messaging via WhatsApp, Facebook pages like “AirHire Recruitment,” or non-Doba emails (e.g., Gmail or Outlook)

Doba encourages individuals to report suspicious activity to help@doba.com and avoid engaging with any website or person that does not originate from an official @doba.com address.

How to Report:

Report fraudulent Facebook ads and pages to Meta

Report phishing websites like dobatechi.com to Google Safe Browsing

Share any screenshots or emails with Doba’s security team

The company is currently working with relevant platforms to report and shut down the fraudulent sites and accounts. Doba urges job seekers to remain vigilant and verify all offers through official channels.