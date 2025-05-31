Illuminating ctDNA-MRD: Gene Solutions’ K-CONNECT APAC 2025 Sparks Regional Collaboration in Precision Oncology

DA NANG, Vietnam, May 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — May 9-11, 2025, Gene Solutions, a pioneer in AI-driven precision oncology hosted K-CONNECT APAC 2025, a pivotal summit uniting over 100 distinguished oncologists and molecular biologists from nine Asia-Pacific countries. — This landmark event marked a significant milestone in advancing precision oncology, fostering collaboration, and driving innovation in the fields of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), Molecular Residual Disease (MRD), and Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (CGP).

Under the theme “Empowering the Potential of ctDNA-MRD,” 16 distinguished speakers and panelists shared clinical insights, breakthrough research, and innovative strategies for integrating ctDNA-MRD into cancer practice.

“While ctDNA and MRD are invisible to the eye, K-CONNECT APAC 2025 shed transformative light on their potential through regional collaboration and clinical innovation,” said Ida Deleskog Lindstrom, Global Medical Affairs Director at Gene Solutions. “Illuminating ctDNA-MRD means revealing actionable insights that spark hope, clarity, and progress through molecular insights to transform precision oncology.”

“K-CONNECT APAC 2025 was a transformative moment for precision oncology in the Asia-Pacific, bringing together diverse expertise to translate ctDNA-MRD advancements into real-world clinical impact” said Professor Nick Pavlakis, Co-Chair of the summit and a leading medical oncologist from Australia. “This summit has set a new benchmark for collaborative innovation, paving the way for personalized cancer care across the region”

A First-of-Its-Kind Gathering in Asia-Pacific

Gene Solutions, a regional pioneer in ctDNA-MRD testing, has supported over 6,000 cancer patients via its next generation comprehensive AI-powered K-TRACK® and K-4CARE® platforms. K-CONNECT APAC 2025 showcased its role in fostering cross-border expertise to accelerate adoption of precision diagnostics.

The summit featured three key sessions shared by 16 esteemed experts

K-CONNECT ACADEMIC Session :

The Importance of ctDNA-MRD and CGP in Precision Oncology

Unique Combination of Genomic & Transcriptomic Profiling with ctDNA-MRD Monitoring

Key findings from Asia’s First Real-World Study of ctDNA-MRD Monitoring in Solid Tumors.

K-CONNECT CASE SHARING Session

ctDNA-MRD Applications & Real-World Case Sharing in Colorectal, Lung and Breast cancers.

K-CONNECT NEXT LANDMARK Session

Genetic Testing Guided Personalized Immunotherapy in Refractory Solid Tumors.

Triad of Impact– A Multi-omic Solution to Advance Precision Oncology Innovation.

Beyond an Event — Establishing a Platform for Ongoing Impact

K-CONNECT is evolving into a regional hub for knowledge exchange, clinical collaborations, and precision oncology innovation acceleration. Upcoming initiatives include:

K-CONNECT Webinar Series – Ongoing expert-led case discussions

– Ongoing expert-led case discussions Clinical Trials Collaboration – Cross-border partnerships with biopharma and research institutions

– Cross-border partnerships with biopharma and research institutions Experience ctDNA-MRD Program – Hands-on implementation support for clinicians

– Hands-on implementation support for clinicians Knowledge Hub – A digital platform for APAC oncology insights

Shaping the Future of Cancer Care

K-CONNECT APAC 2025 solidified Gene Solutions’ leadership in genetic testing and its commitment to advancing equitable access to innovative solutions to improve patient outcomes. By fostering collaboration and showcasing real-world impact, the summit laid the foundation for a more connected, data-driven, and patient-centered future in cancer care across the Asia-Pacific.

About Gene Solutions

Gene Solutions is a leading multinational biotechnology company headquartered in Asia, pioneering the integration of advanced AI and circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) technologies to deliver innovative solutions across the cancer care continuum. Recognized for its proprietary research and CAP-accredited laboratories, the company combines multi-dimensional genomics with AI-driven analytics to transform oncology—from early detection to real-time treatment monitoring.

With a strong regional presence and a commitment to empowering access to precision medicine, Gene Solutions is shaping the future of cancer diagnostics and personalized care across the Asia-Pacific.

Explore more information at: https://genesolutions.com/

MEDIA CONTACT: pr@genesolutions.com