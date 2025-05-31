Open Cooperation and Development Conference of “Nanjing Tour of German Enterprises” Convenes

NANJING, China, May 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from JSBC:

On May 23, the Open Cooperation and Development Conference of “Nanjing Tour of German Enterprises” brought together C-suite executives from Germany’s Fortune Global 500 corporations, niche market leaders (“hidden champions”), and industry leaders to explore collaborative opportunities.

Zhang Wenwu, Vice Chairman and executive director of CITIC Group, and Dr. Clas Neumann, Chairperson of the Board of German Chamber of Commerce in China – East China addressed the conference.

At the conference, Nanjing’s high-quality business environment was presented under the theme “Transcending Boundaries through Shared Vision: Collaborative Pathways to Mutual Prosperity.”

Zhang Wenwu emphasized that the event exemplifies concrete support for German enterprises investing in China and Nanjing, reflecting CITIC’s commitment to sustainable multi-stakeholder partnerships. He vowed to strengthen CITIC’s role as a bridge, deepening Sino-German economic ties, enhancing Nanjing’s development capacity, integrating industries with technology, and upgrading financial services.

Dr. Clas Neumann noted that the event provides a vital platform for German-Nanjing collaboration. He praised Nanjing’s robust industrial base, efficient transportation, abundant educational resources, and favorable business climate as ideal for investment. According to him, Nanjing has allocated substantial resources to new technologies and sustainable development technologies. Many German companies in the city are actively engaged in sustainability-focused sectors such as wind power, hydropower, and related industries, while numerous enterprises are also investing in digital transformation to drive sustainable practices. Meanwhile, traditional industries including automotive, chemical, and pharmaceutical sectors remain crucial in propelling economic growth. Expressing strong confidence in Nanjing’s future, Neumann pledged the Chamber’s commitment to guiding more German enterprises to explore opportunities and foster win-win partnerships.

A panel discussion on “Sino-German Future Industrial Collaboration” was held. Dr. Xiao Song, Global Executive Vice President and President & CEO Siemens Greater China, delivered a keynote speech. Panelists included Armin Necker, CTO and COO of ThyssenKrupp Rothe Erde Group; Hua Ning, General Manager of DB Schenker; Huang Yixin, Chairman of Nanjing Iron & Steel Group; and Li Chao, Vice President of Estun Automation.

The event featured the launch of the Nanjing-CITIC Global Investment and Trade Service Network and the CITIC-Nanjing Multinational Innovation Hub which are meant to assist European enterprises in investing in Nanjing while supporting local enterprises in expanding overseas through comprehensive services. A business license was awarded to Yangtze River Sci-Tech Development Co., Ltd. of Jiangbei New Area, followed by multiple project signings.