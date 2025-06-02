Altair to Showcase AI-Powered Engineering, Smart Manufacturing, and Connected Aerospace Solutions at Paris Air Show 2025

Live demonstrations will highlight how computational intelligence is shaping the future of flight

TROY, Mich., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Altair, a global leader in computational intelligence, will demonstrate the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered engineering, smart manufacturing, and more at the Paris Air Show 2025, taking place June 16-22 at the Paris-Le Bourget Exhibition Centre in Paris, France. At the event, Altair will demonstrate how its solutions are reshaping the aerospace sector from concept through production to in-flight performance.



Altair will demonstrate the transformative power of AI-powered engineering, smart manufacturing, and more at the Paris Air Show 2025, taking place June 16-22 at the Paris-Le Bourget Exhibition Centre in Paris, France.

“AI, data, and connectivity are no longer future concepts — they are today’s competitive advantages. Altair technologies are helping the aerospace industry achieve next-level breakthroughs in performance, sustainability, and innovation,” said Dr. Pietro Cervellera, senior vice president of aerospace and defense, Altair. “And now following the recent Siemens acquisition of Altair, together we will rapidly accelerate product development in aerospace.”

“From design, to build, to launch, the addition of Altair technology to the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio will reinforce our leadership in aerospace, complete the world’s most comprehensive digital twin, and propel AI-powered innovation that will help our customers push the boundaries of innovation,” said Todd Tuthill, vice president of Aerospace & Defense Industry Strategy, Siemens Digital Industries Software.

As aerospace organizations race to meet demands for sustainability, efficiency, and operational readiness, Altair’s AI-powered engineering, data analytics, and high-performance computing (HPC) solutions are enabling smarter design, faster development, and more agile decision-making across the entire product life cycle.

Visitors to Altair’s booth will experience:

AI-Powered Engineering for Smarter, Faster Design : Altair is at the forefront of integrating AI into simulation and design workflows. Attendees will see how engineers can reduce design cycles, optimize structures for weight and strength, and improve aircraft performance using intelligent, AI-assisted modeling tools — all while supporting sustainable aviation goals.

: Altair is at the forefront of integrating AI into simulation and design workflows. Attendees will see how engineers can reduce design cycles, optimize structures for weight and strength, and improve aircraft performance using intelligent, AI-assisted modeling tools — all while supporting sustainable aviation goals. Smart Manufacturing and Real-Time Optimization : With aerospace manufacturers under pressure to increase throughput and precision, Altair will showcase how real-time data collection and analytics can enhance production line efficiency, reduce scrap and rework, and support smart factory initiatives. From digital thread to predictive maintenance, Altair is making manufacturing more adaptive and responsive.

: With aerospace manufacturers under pressure to increase throughput and precision, Altair will showcase how real-time data collection and analytics can enhance production line efficiency, reduce scrap and rework, and support smart factory initiatives. From digital thread to predictive maintenance, Altair is making manufacturing more adaptive and responsive. Connectivity Across the Aerospace Ecosystem : Altair is enabling seamless digital connectivity across the entire complex aerospace ecosystem. Demonstrations will explore how Altair supports digital twins, Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled monitoring, and cross-platform collaboration that ties together design, engineering, operations, and maintenance. These connected workflows streamline feedback loops, risk management, and innovation.

: Altair is enabling seamless digital connectivity across the entire complex aerospace ecosystem. Demonstrations will explore how Altair supports digital twins, Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled monitoring, and cross-platform collaboration that ties together design, engineering, operations, and maintenance. These connected workflows streamline feedback loops, risk management, and innovation. Empowering Defense and Startups: Altair will also highlight how its solutions empower government agencies, defense organizations, and startups to deliver advanced programs at speed. See how the Altair Aerospace Startup Acceleration Program (ASAP) equips emerging companies with enterprise-grade tools to bring novel technologies to market faster. Altair has recently partnered with the Campania Aerospace District (DAC) to provide over 150 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and startups with access to Altair solutions, empowering them to work at the same technological level as OEMs and tier-one suppliers.

At the Paris Air Show, Altair will be located at Booth H155 in Hall 2B. For more information, visit https://web.altair.com/paris-airshow or https://altair.com/aerospace.

At the event, Siemens will be located at Chalet #72– Row D. For more information, visit https://events.sw.siemens.com/en-US/paris-air-show/.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair is part of Siemens Digital Industries Software. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com or sw.siemens.com.