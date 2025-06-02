ATFX Secures License from Cambodia’s Securities and Exchange Regulator (SERC)

HONG KONG, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ATFX , a globally recognized broker, is thrilled to announce it has secured its license from the Securities and Exchange Regulator of Cambodia (SERC) under License Number 040 (date of issue: 18 March 2025), enabling the company to officially serve Cambodia’s growing financial market. This milestone reflects ATFX’s dedication to equipping local traders and fostering a vibrant and sustainable trading ecosystem in the region. With Cambodia establishing itself as an emerging financial hub, ATFX aims to play a pivotal role in supporting Cambodia’s growth into a global financial hub by providing resources and expertise for local traders.

Focusing on enhancing financial literacy, ATFX strives to foster a community of knowledgeable, confident, and self-reliant traders. By leveraging world-class tools, personalized mentorship, and expert support, the company seeks to provide the Cambodian market with resources to thrive in the global financial landscape. ATFX firmly believes that empowerment lies in education and remains dedicated to guiding traders in navigating the complexities of the financial markets.

“Securing this license is a meaningful milestone for ATFX,” said Joe Li, Chairman of ATFX. “It reflects our long-term commitment to the Cambodian market and our belief in the power of financial education. We look forward to supporting local traders with the tools, insights, and mentorship they need to succeed globally.”

Guiding Traders Toward Smarter Investments

Through its one-on-one mentorship programs, ATFX pairs aspiring traders with experienced professionals. These tailored programs help traders accelerate their learning curve, master market strategies, and gain insights into trading trends. By connecting novices with industry experts, ATFX is creating opportunities for personal growth and success in the trading world by making smarter investment decisions.

Empowering Traders Through Education

ATFX recognizes that knowledge is the cornerstone of trading success. To broaden financial literacy in Cambodia, ATFX organizes informative investment seminars covering a wide range of topics and investment opportunities, including forex and CFDs. These seminars are designed to empower participants with the knowledge and confidence to explore new opportunities and make informed financial decisions. By fostering a culture of learning, ATFX ensures that traders have the tools and resources needed to navigate the financial markets effectively.

Equipping Traders with Expert Market Insights

Cambodia traders will benefit from ATFX’s regular market analysis reports, which provide timely updates and in-depth insights into market trends. With this information, traders will be equipped to make informed and confident financial decisions, leveraging the latest market opportunities to ensure traders can stay ahead in the dynamic financial markets.

Dedicated Support and Customer Care

At ATFX, exceptional customer service is a top priority. A dedicated support team is always on hand to address trading inquiries, provide personalized consultations, and assist clients in refining their strategies to achieve their financial goals. ATFX’s commitment to timely and effective assistance assures an enhanced trading experience for every trader.

ATFX commitment to Cambodia

The launch of ATFX’s operations in Cambodia marks more than just a milestone, it signals the beginning of a transformative journey for local traders. ATFX isn’t simply bringing global expertise to Cambodian shores; it’s opening the door to a world of opportunity by making trading more accessible, affordable, and educational than ever before. With cutting-edge platforms, multilingual support, and a mission rooted in empowerment, ATFX is poised to fuel Cambodia’s rise as a serious contender in the global financial arena. This isn’t just the next chapter for ATFX, it’s the dawn of a smarter, more inclusive trading era for Cambodia.

With this new milestone, ATFX strengthens its global presence, holding licenses from market leading authorities including in the UK (FCA), Cyprus (CySEC), Australia (ASIC), South Africa (FSCA), the UAE (SCA), Mauritius (FSC), Seychelles (FSA), Hong Kong (SFC), and now Cambodia’s Securities and Exchange Regulator (SERC). This regulatory foundation reflects ATFX’s commitment to transparency, investor protection, and trusted financial services worldwide.

About ATFX

ATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 24 locations and holds 9 licenses from regulatory authorities, including the UK’s FCA, Australia’s ASIC, Cyprus’ CySEC, the UAE’s SCA, Hong Kong’s SFC, South Africa’s FSCA, Mauritius’ FSC, Seychelles’ FSA, and Cambodia’s SERC. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX delivers exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide.

For further information on ATFX, please visit ATFX website https://www.atfx.com.