bolttech powers Generative AI-driven hyper-personalized customer services on AWS

The international insurtech company expects streamlined customer services platforms to deliver enhanced and personalized experiences, while reducing costs

SINGAPORE, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Amazon Web Services (AWS) today announced that bolttech, a Singapore-headquartered international insurtech company, is implementing AWS generative AI (Gen AI) solutions across its customer and internal workflows, enhancing its operational efficiency and customer experiences while reducing costs.

bolttech, which serves millions of customers across 37 markets on four continents, built its Gen AI platform, “bolttech Gen AI Factory”, using Amazon Bedrock. The Gen AI solution enhances its existing omnichannel call center platform – already running on Amazon Connect and Amazon Lex – by integrating agentic AI.

First, it integrates advanced speech-to-speech capabilities into bolttech’s chatbots, enabling seamless, natural conversations with customers in multiple languages. This is initially being piloted in Korean. The solution provides real-time, personalized responses to customers’ insurance policy questions, in their native language and across a wide range of simple and complex enquiries, with near-instant response times. By automating routine tasks, such as basic claims processing, human agents can now focus on higher value interactions, while boosting operational efficiency and reinforcing bolttech’s commitment to world-class customer satisfaction across its global operations.

Philip Weiner, CEO, Asia, bolttech, said: “At bolttech, we remain steadfast in our vision to connect people with more ways to protect the things they value. To achieve this at scale, we rely on the right data and AI infrastructure. AWS’s cloud computing and Gen AI services, including Amazon Bedrock, provide the foundation to access diverse model choices, deliver superior price-performance ratios, and robust trust and safety enterprise features that align perfectly with our needs. The ability to select from various AI models, such as Amazon Nova, helps support rapid innovation to improve customer experiences in our industry, including how we can offer real-time policy explanations, instant claims processing, and near-human AI interactions by leveraging advances in agentic AI. With this collaboration, we can enhance our ability to deliver more choice to our partners and their customers, ensuring they have access to the most innovative protection solutions available.”

Besides claims resolution and call center augmentation, bolttech Gen AI Factory also serves as an enterprise-wide innovation engine. It enables internal teams to develop and deploy their own Gen AI applications across the entire insurance value chain, from underwriting and claims processing, to customer service and product development. With AWS’s infrastructure, bolttech will leverage AI to improve prediction, prevention and recovery in its customer product offerings:

Prediction: Using AI to enhance risk assessment and provide personalized insurance products, such as real-time adjusted premiums based on driving behaviour for auto insurance;

Prevention: Implementing AI-driven early warning systems for cyber threats, natural disasters or adverse events, allowing policyholders to take preventive actions and minimize potential losses;

Recovery: Deploying AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants to expedite claims processing and provide instant support to policyholders in the aftermath of an incident.

These innovations aim to reduce loss ratios over time and provide rapid, holistic recovery and remediation when unavoidable loss events occur.

“The insurance sector in Southeast Asia is using the latest cloud technology and generative AI to make protecting assets easier, more affordable, and more intuitive,” said Priscilla Chong, Country Manager, AWS Singapore. “bolttech is an example of a company delivering innovation using generative AI to enhance customer experiences, improve operational efficiency, and drive innovation in how insurance services are delivered and consumed globally. We’re thrilled to support bolttech, and we’re pleased that AWS’s choice-based, model-agnostic approach is delivering AI-powered convenience to discerning customers at the forefront of the AI revolution.”

bolttech is already leveraging AWS solutions to streamline its software development lifecycle and accelerate time to market. With trial use cases of Amazon Q Developer, bolttech was able to reduce time spent updating code documentation files by over 50%, freeing up valuable development time. Another noticeable advantage was the reduction in time spent learning new codebases. Amazon Q Developer is able to analyse large sets of files in minutes, and feed back to developers’ high-level purpose and low-level details, hastening learning. Finally, Amazon Q Developer performed well with the programming languages used at bolttech, Javascript and Python, making it a valuable tool for a wide range of staff, from backend and frontend developers to data scientists. As a result, bolttech’s developers can now focus more on coding and multitasking without significant distractions.