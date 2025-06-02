Courtyard by Marriott Bali Nusa Dua Resort Launches Indonesian-Language Website, Strengthening Connection with Indonesian Travelers

BALI, Indonesia, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bali is more than a destination; it’s a feeling. The scent of the sea, footprints on soft white sand, and the distant sounds of gamelan form a story we long to relive. In the heart of this allure, Courtyard by Marriott Bali Nusa Dua Resort invites Indonesian travelers to rediscover the authentic soul of the Island of the Gods, this time through the launch of its dedicated Indonesian-language website.



The 97-meter lagoon pool at Courtyard by Marriott Bali Nusa Dua Resort offers the perfect setting to unwind and embrace tropical serenity.

Created to provide easier access and a more personalized experience, the site is tailored for travelers who seek a deeper, more meaningful tropical escape.

Located in the exclusive ITDC area, the resort blends tropical tranquility with modern comfort. Contemporary rooms and suites, a 97-meter lagoon pool, a vibrant Kids Club with engaging activities, and the signature Courtyard Spa with traditional Balinese treatments create a perfect retreat from the everyday.

The resort also offers exclusive access to the white sand beach of Nusa Dua, complete with a beach club and cycling paths, ideal for leisurely exploration. As part of Marriott Bonvoy™, guests can enjoy a range of exclusive benefits, from special offers to access to global rewards.

“We understand that every journey begins long before guests arrive at the resort. Through this Indonesian-language site, we aim to connect more closely, warmly, and meaningfully with travelers, welcoming them to an authentic experience in the heart of Nusa Dua,” said Milton Tobing, Resort Manager of Courtyard by Marriott Bali Nusa Dua Resort.

More than just a comfortable destination, Courtyard by Marriott Bali Nusa Dua Resort is committed to responsible tourism. The resort holds a Green Key certification, an international recognition for its sustainable practices, energy efficiency, waste management, and local community engagement.

With the launch of this new site, Courtyard by Marriott Bali Nusa Dua Resort is not just a place to stay, it’s a place where travel stories unfold and the warmth of Bali can truly be felt.

Visit us at www.courtyardnusadua.com to explore our latest offers, inspiring content, and a glimpse of the Bali getaway that awaits you in the heart of Nusa Dua.

About Courtyard by Marriott Bali Nusa Dua Resort

Courtyard by Marriott Bali Nusa Dua Resort is an ideal choice for modern travelers seeking the perfect balance between exploration and comfort. Nestled in the exclusive ITDC complex, the resort offers contemporary accommodations with five pools, including a whirlpool and lazy river, a signature Balinese spa, family-friendly facilities like the Kids Club, and exclusive access to Nusa Dua Beach.

Designed to deliver a warm and memorable stay, the resort invites guests to rest, connect, and fully enjoy their time in the heart of South Bali. Courtyard by Marriott Bali Nusa Dua Resort is also part of Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International, offering a portfolio of world-class brands, exclusive experiences through Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and a host of member benefits.

For more information or reservations, visit www.courtyardnusadua.com, and follow us on Instagram and Facebook at @courtyardnusadua.

About Courtyard by Marriott®

Courtyard by Marriott is the hotel brand of choice for trailblazing guests who are inspired by a passion to do great things. With over 1,340 locations in over 60 countries and territories, Courtyard is passionate about empowering its guests and serving the needs of travelers everywhere, no matter the purpose of their trip. Its thoughtfully designed guestrooms provide an elevated experience to relax and recharge, complete with plush bedding and flexible workspaces. Guests are able to work, eat well, connect, and be at their best to keep moving forward to succeed. Courtyard is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com. For more information or reservations, visit courtyard.marriott.com and stay connected on X, Instagram, and Facebook.