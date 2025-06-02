EnGenius Showcases Smarter AI and Cloud Networking Solutions at Interop Tokyo 2025

Cloud-Managed Wi-Fi 7 and AI Surveillance Solutions That Drive Innovation in Education, Hospitality, and Healthcare

TOKYO, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — EnGenius Networks Japan, the Japanese subsidiary of global cloud networking leader EnGenius Technologies, will exhibit its latest cloud-managed Wi-Fi 7 and AI surveillance solutions at Interop Tokyo 2025, taking place from June 11 to 13 at Makuhari Messe. Designed to drive digital transformation across education, hospitality, and healthcare sectors in Japan, these innovations deliver secure, high-performance, and easy-to-manage networking environments through cloud and AI integration.



EnGenius Interop booth mockup

Highlight Solutions to Show

As part of its comprehensive cloud-managed network ecosystem, EnGenius will introduce its latest Wi-Fi 7 solutions, featuring ultra-fast performance up to 19 Gbps with 6 GHz band support, multi-link operation (MLO), and 4K QAM, and the sleek in-wall access point to deliver a space-saving, high-performance solution for high-density residential environments such as multiple dwelling units.

EnGenius will also present its contextual AI surveillance solution, which integrates edge computing and cloud-based AI to deliver real-time detection of people, objects, colors, and behaviors, such as walking, stopping, sitting, and picking up items. This technology enhances safety, efficiency, and user experience across a wide range of industries, including elder care, healthcare, retail, agriculture, and manufacturing.

“Our AI cameras are more than surveillance devices; instead, they are the core driver of operational efficiency and new value creation,” said Seiichiro Sato, General Manager of EnGenius Networks Japan. “From retail stores and care facilities to agriculture, fisheries, and manufacturing, our contextual AI recognition delivers real-time insights into the flow of people and objects. This enables businesses to improve productivity, streamline operations, enhance customer satisfaction, and ensure safety and stability across diverse industries.”

A key highlight of this year’s exhibition is EnGenius’s collaboration with NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation, the system integration arm of the NEC Group. By integrating Cloudbrink access, provided by NESIC, into the EnGenius Gateway series, this zero-trust networking solution offers secure, scalable, and high-performance connectivity tailored for Japanese enterprises and GIGA school initiatives.

Key Technologies

Advanced Wi-Fi 7 Connectivity

Delivers next-generation wireless performance with up to 19 Gbps throughput, 6 GHz band support, and multi-link operation (MLO) for seamless, high-speed networking.

Uses large-scale multimodal modeling (LMM) techniques to detect complex scenarios, including suspicious behavior, potential security threats, and public safety events. Natural Language Search of Surveillance

Enables intuitive, multilingual queries, dramatically reducing search times for specific events in video footage.

Enables intuitive, multilingual queries, dramatically reducing search times for specific events in video footage. AI-Network Video System (AI-NVS)

A cloud-based solution that adds advanced AI analytics to existing ONVIF-compatible cameras and provides RAID-supported enterprise storage for secure, scalable video management.

A cloud-based solution that adds advanced AI analytics to existing ONVIF-compatible cameras and provides RAID-supported enterprise storage for secure, scalable video management. Zero-Trust Network Access

EnGenius Gateways integrate Cloudbrink services to establish secure, encrypted connections between edge devices, enterprise resources, and public cloud applications, enhancing both the security and performance of remote access.

Event Details

Event: Interop Tokyo 2025

Interop Tokyo 2025 Date: June 11–13, 2025, 10:00～18:00

June 11–13, 2025, 10:00～18:00 Location: Makuhari Messe, Booth #5U24

Makuhari Messe, Booth #5U24 Demo Reservation: Attendees who book a demo will receive a limited edition EnGenius Fisherman’s Net Bag. Book here

About EnGenius

EnGenius Technologies is a global leader in cloud-driven networking solutions, with over 25 years of expertise in developing and delivering innovative, user-friendly hardware and software. The company’s secure, cloud-managed ecosystem—including wireless access points, network switches, VPN routers, AI cameras, AI-powered network video systems, and power distribution units—empowers businesses across industries such as enterprise, education, healthcare, retail, and logistics to build high-performance, reliable, and scalable network infrastructures.