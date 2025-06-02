FinPrime Secures Dual Wins at World Business Outlook Awards 2025

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FinPrime, a leading global prime brokerage, has been honoured with two prestigious titles at the World Business Outlook Awards 2025: Best Liquidity Provider of the Year, Australia 2025, and Best Liquidity Provider in Emerging Markets, Europe 2025. These recognitions underscore FinPrime’s commitment to delivering superior liquidity solutions and its growing influence in global financial markets.

Recognising Industry Excellence

The World Business Outlook Awards celebrate organisations that exemplify exceptional leadership, innovation, and global impact across various industries. With a rigorous evaluation process led by a distinguished jury, the awards highlight firms that set new benchmarks in their respective fields. FinPrime’s dual wins reinforce its standing as a trusted liquidity provider, dedicated to serving institutional clients with cutting-edge solutions and seamless execution.

Best Liquidity Provider of the Year, Australia 2025

FinPrime’s recognition as Best Liquidity Provider of the Year in Australia reflects its strategic expansion and the strength of its institutional offerings in the region. Through advanced trading technology, deep liquidity access, and robust risk management tools, FinPrime has established itself as a key player in Australia’s financial ecosystem.

Best Liquidity Provider in Emerging Markets, Europe 2025

FinPrime’s recognition as Best Liquidity Provider in Emerging Markets, Europe highlights its ability to navigate the complexities of evolving financial landscapes while delivering unparalleled service. By leveraging deep market expertise and proprietary technology, FinPrime has successfully positioned itself as a go-to liquidity provider for institutional clients across emerging European markets.

The CEO of FinPrime shared: “We are incredibly honoured to receive these awards from World Business Outlook. They affirm our dedication to providing best-in-class liquidity solutions and reinforce our mission to empower institutional clients with the tools and technology needed to thrive in today’s dynamic financial markets. As we continue our global expansion, we remain committed to delivering innovation, reliability, and excellence.”

Looking Ahead

Winning at the World Business Outlook Awards 2025 marks a significant milestone for FinPrime, solidifying its position as a leading liquidity provider on the global stage. As the firm continues to grow, its core mission remains unchanged—to empower institutional clients with superior liquidity solutions, cutting-edge technology, and world-class service.

For more information about FinPrime’s award-winning services, visit finprimegroup.com.

About FinPrime

FinPrime is a global prime brokerage firm that provides institutional clients with access to deep liquidity, advanced trading platforms, and sophisticated risk management solutions. Regulated by the Mauritius Financial Services Commission (FSC), FinPrime is dedicated to driving innovation and delivering seamless financial services across global markets.