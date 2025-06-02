OSL now offers sUSDe to eligible investors via OTC desk

HONG KONG, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OSL has introduced access to sUSDe for eligible investors through its over-the-counter (OTC) desk. This initiative, spearheaded by OSL Wealth, leverages the firm’s regulated infrastructure to deliver seamless trading and institutional-grade custody solutions.

Tony Luk, Head of OSL Wealth, commented: “Our clients are looking for dollar stability with real, sustainable returns—delivered through a trusted institution. By integrating sUSDe into OSL’s robust compliance, custody, and security framework, we’ve transformed a technically complex DeFi strategy into a simple, secure solution.”

Steven Shi, Head of Institutional Growth at Ethena Labs, added: “As one of the leading licensed entities providing digital asset services, OSL is an ideal partner for us. OSL Wealth’s adoption of sUSDe brings our globally accessible dollar-based savings asset to clients who demand both transparency and institutional-grade security.”

This launch marks a continued effort by OSL Wealth to bridge innovative DeFi solutions with the needs of institutional and professional investors in a secure, regulated environment.

About OSL Group

OSL Group (HKEX: 863.HK) is a leading global financial infrastructure platform bridging traditional finance and the digital asset economy through blockchain technology. The Group is dedicated to providing efficient, seamless, and regulatory-compliant financial services to individuals and businesses worldwide.

OSL delivers a comprehensive suite of regulated services through its licensed platforms, including 24/7 OTC brokerage with deep liquidity fiat gateways and competitive pricing; omnibus brokerage solutions enabling traditional financial institutions to integrate digital assets; SOC 2 Type 2-certified custody with up to US$1 billion insurance protection; and compliant retail trading channels; wealth management solutions, including scheduled launches on tokenised treasuries and RWAs; and in preparation for cross-border payment infrastructure via OSL Pay.

“Open, Secure, Licensed” are the principles OSL lives by. OSL is expanding its compliant infrastructure across Japan, Australia, and Europe, potentially Southeast Asia, powering the next generation of global financial infrastructure.

For more information, please visit group.osl.com .

About Ethena Labs

Ethena is the protocol behind USDe, the third-largest and fastest growing USD-denominated crypto asset in history. Ethena has $6.2 billion in TVL today, alongside integrations with some of the largest centralized exchanges and major DeFi applications. Ethena Labs, a contributor to the protocol, is backed by Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, Dragonfly, Binance Labs, Bybit and OKX among others.