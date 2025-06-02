RD American School, the #1-Ranked US K–12 Private School Partner, Officially Launches in Singapore

Admissions open 1 June 2025 for US-branded international school, in exclusive partnership with Riverdale Country School, currently ranked the #1 K–12 private school in the United States

With a formal school launch in January 2026, RD American School introduces a program grounded in the science of learning, with a student-centered approach to 21st-century education

SINGAPORE, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In a milestone development for Singapore’s international education landscape, RD American School(RDAS) today announces its official arrival in Singapore, with admissions opening 1 June 2025. This marks the debut of Singapore’s first US-branded Top 100 K–12 private school, developed in exclusive partnership with Riverdale Country School, New York City, a 100-year-old academic leader currently ranked the #1 K-12 private school in the United States by Niche .

Riverdale is internationally known not only for its academic excellence, but for its legacy, counting President John F. Kennedy among its distinguished alumni. That tradition of excellence continues through this new partnership in Asia.

“We at Riverdale Country School are honoured to establish this partnership with RD American School in Singapore. We recognise that Singapore has earned a distinguished global reputation for excellence in both its public and international educational institutions. Since our founding in 1907, Riverdale has built a reputation as a forward-thinking school grounded in academic excellence, thriving community, and character development,” said Kari Ostrem, Head of School, Riverdale Country School.

“We believe that our commitment to supporting RD American School’s educators through shared programs, professional development, and ongoing exchange of expertise will help RDAS quickly establish its own strong and distinctive reputation within Singapore’s vibrant educational community.”

Backed by a founding team of leading American educators, RDAS introduces a curriculum and learning environment designed from the ground up to reflect how students actually learn, anchored in decades of research from the fields of neuroscience, cognitive psychology, and educational design.

Riverdale’s influence extends well beyond heritage, its learning framework is grounded in cognitive science and progressive pedagogy. At the helm of RDAS instructional development is Dr. Kevin Mattingly, Riverdale’s Director of Learning and Adjunct Professor at Columbia University’s Teachers College. He will lead the training of RDAS educators, ensuring daily classroom practices reflect research-backed strategies that foster deep and durable learning.

“Our collaboration with RD American School represents a meaningful extension of Riverdale’s commitment to educational innovation,” said Dr. Mattingly. “Bringing Riverdale’s research-informed approach to Singapore is an exciting opportunity. By integrating cognitive science with local educational practices, we aim to create learning environments where students not only acquire knowledge but also develop the skills and dispositions necessary for lifelong success.”

The RD American School campus, located in Changi Business Park, has been purposefully designed by globally renowned architect Trung Lê. Rather than traditional classrooms, the school features open, reconfigurable spaces that promote movement, inquiry, and interaction, conditions proven to support attention, memory, and collaboration.

This architectural innovation is matched by the school’s investment in teacher development. All RDAS educators undergo an intensive training programme led by Dr. Mattingly and his team, focused on the science of learning. The result is a faculty equipped to turn every lesson into a cognitively rich experience.

At the heart of RDAS’s philosophy is the Flourish Framework, a developmental model that goes beyond academic benchmarks to cultivate curiosity, resilience, and ethical leadership. The framework supports students in developing self-awareness, social-emotional competencies, and a sense of purpose—helping them flourish not only in school, but in life.

RDAS also places a strong emphasis on student wellbeing, character development, and global citizenship. These values are embedded into every aspect of school culture, curriculum design, and daily practice.



RD American School’s open-concept learning studios encourage hands-on experimentation and student agency—core to its science-backed educational philosophy.png

“Riverdale is an extraordinary place, relentlessly committed to helping students achieve the confidence, competence, and commitment to make the world a better place. We carry that same spirit forward at RD American School,” said Nathaniel Conard, Chairman of RD American School. “Join us and imagine what is possible when your child learns in a place that puts flourishing first.”

RDAS’s founding team includes some of the most respected figures in American education, including former heads of top-tier independent schools such as the longtime former head of school at The Pingry School, the long time former head of Choate Rosemary Hall and founding chairman/president of Keystone Academy in Beijing, and many others. Together with Riverdale’s pedagogical support, the team brings deep operational and instructional expertise to Singapore’s education landscape.

As Singapore’s education system continues to evolve towards more personalised, student-centric models, RD American School offers a distinct and timely alternative: a school built on scientific principles, shaped by leading educators, and grounded in a deep commitment to student flourishing. With well-being and character development at the heart of its mission, RDAS goes beyond academics to nurture purposeful, resilient learners prepared to lead lives of meaning and impact in the 21st century.

“We’re here to prepare young people not just for the tests they’ll take, but for the lives they’ll lead,” finished Dr. Mattingly.

About RD American School



RD American School is the official brand and educational partner of the prestigious Riverdale Country School in New York City. Opening in Changi Business Park, Singapore, on 1 June 2025, RD American School is an innovative international school committed to delivering a future-focused, holistic education grounded in the science of learning. Our purpose-built campus features dynamic learning spaces that foster experiential, inquiry-driven learning and the development of essential 21st-century skills.

Through a unique partnership with Riverdale Country School—ranked America’s top K–12 private school—RD American School offers access to cutting-edge programs and multidisciplinary teaching, guided by esteemed educators such as Dr. Kevin Mattingly. Our mission is to nurture curious, resilient, and socially and emotionally intelligent learners prepared to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

At the heart of our philosophy is the Flourish Framework, designed to cultivate a growth mindset, well-being, and the skills to learn how to learn. Supported by an expert advisory group, RD American School is now accepting admissions and is dedicated to empowering confident, future-ready learners.