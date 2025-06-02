SI Group Signs Exclusive MOU in Support of Solomon Islands’ First Special Economic Zone

HANOI, Vietnam, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SI Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of the Solomon Islands to serve as a strategic adviser and priority investor in the development and international promotion of the country’s first Special Economic Zone (SEZ). This MOU establishes the foundation for collaboration, with a more detailed investment agreement to be finalized and presented to the Government Caucus for formal approval.



Public–Private Partnership Cooperation Signing Ceremony Special Economic Zone (SEZ) between SI Group, Growmax, and The Government of the Solomon Islands.

Solomon Islands – A Strategic Gateway in the Pacific

Situated at the crossroads of Southeast Asia, Australia, and the South Pacific, the Solomon Islands holds a unique position on major maritime trade routes. With ongoing economic reforms and a commitment to inclusive development, the country is positioning itself as a new frontier for global investment and sustainable growth.

The Honourable Jaimie Lency VOKIA, Minister of Commerce, Industry, Labour and Immigration and Member of Parliament, stated:

“This MOU marks the beginning of a strategic public-private partnership. SI Group’s global reach and sector expertise will help attract serious international investors to the SEZ, aligning with our national goals for economic diversification and regional integration.”

A Government-Led SEZ for National Development

The Special Economic Zone, officially launched by the Government of the Solomon Islands, is a flagship initiative aimed at stimulating broad-based economic transformation. Its goals include:

Establishing a globally competitive, well-regulated business environment

Attracting high-impact investment, advanced technology, and international expertise

Generating employment and enabling export-led growth across multiple sectors

A Cohesive Structure for Sustainable Growth

The SEZ will comprise a series of interconnected sub-zones, each with distinct strategic functions:

1. Marine Economy – Agriculture – Natural Resources

A 100-hectare, high-tech shrimp farm targeting premium export markets (e.g., Japan and EU)

and EU) Fisheries processing hub aligned with global safety and quality standards

Environmentally responsible mining operations (gold and bauxite) using ESG-aligned practices

2. Social Services – Education – Tourism

An international hospital serving both local and regional communities

Vocational training centers customized to SEZ workforce demands

A luxury resort, casino, and golf course targeting high-end eco-tourism

3. Infrastructure – Finance – Logistics

Financial services platform including a dedicated SEZ bank and investor support systems

A strategic logistics hub with cold storage and streamlined cargo processing

Integrated infrastructure to deliver reliable energy, water, and telecoms

All sub-zones will be developed in accordance with a national master plan to ensure operational coherence and long-term sustainability.

Implementation Roadmap: From Vision to Execution

SI Group and the Solomon Islands Government have agreed on a structured implementation roadmap to realize the SEZ through phased development:

Short-Term (0–6 months)

Formalization of the SEZ Investment Agreement and submission to the Government Caucus

Establishment of SI Group’s office in Honiara

Launch of initial pilot projects in healthcare, aquaculture, and logistics

Engagement of anchor investors and technical consultants

Finalization of the SEZ’s legal and regulatory frameworks

Long-Term (1–3 years)

Full-scale development of SEZ sub-zones across targeted provinces

Infrastructure deployment and utility integration

Public-private partnerships for job creation and capacity building

Significant growth in FDI and economic diversification

Establishment of the Solomon Islands as a model for sustainable SEZ development in the Pacific

SI Group – Strategic Adviser and Priority Investor

Under the terms of the MOU, SI Group will serve as a strategic adviser and priority investor on major investment opportunities within the zone. SI Group’s role includes:

Advising on SEZ development strategy, structure, and international best practices

Promoting the SEZ to global investors and multilateral institutions

Facilitating capital mobilization and technical partnerships

Supporting legal, financial, and regulatory alignment to attract long-term investment

About SI Group

Established in 2001 as ESPECO (H.K) Limited and now headquartered in Vietnam, SI Group is a global advisory and investment firm specializing in:

Investor migration and post-settlement solutions

Government advisory and international business development

Infrastructure, real estate, and hospitality investment

Strategic partnerships and trade facilitation

With active operations in over 20 countries and a proven track record of delivering high-impact projects, SI Group is committed to supporting the Solomon Islands in realizing its SEZ ambitions through sustainable and inclusive development.

MEDIA CONTACT

Nguyen Huu Tri (Kannie)

CMO & Director of Global Business Development – SI Group

Email: kannie.nguyen@si.im

Phone: +84 904 605 065