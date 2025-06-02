SPRING CITY RESORT ELEVATES ITS INTERNATIONAL STANDING AS ONE OF THE WORLD’S FINEST GOLF RESORT WITH KEY AWARDS AND ACCREDITATIONS

HONG KONG, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Spring City Golf & Lake Resort, Kunming today proudly announced that it had been honored with the prestigious Distinguished Golf Destination designation, the Hallmark of Excellence for a golf course, as determined by the Distinguished Golf Destinations program conducted by BoardRoom magazine in partnership with Forbes Travel Guide.



Spring City Golf & Lake Resort honored with the illustrious ” Top 10 Golf Course Asia ” award

The merit-based designation recognizes exceptional golf courses that exceed expectations in the quality of service and amenities, facilities, and most importantly the teamwork of the staff and management. The elite status acknowledges the top 3% golfing destinations globally.

BoardRoom magazine’s entirely merit-based Distinguished Golf Destinations program adopts a stringent rating system that recognizes the facility, its management and its staff, based on a proprietary criteria and validation process that distills and measures a facility’s Distinguished Golf Experience.

“Spring City Golf & Lake Resort is delighted and honored to be the recipient of this prestigious golf designation.” explained Mr. Mervin Ho, Executive Vice President, Spring City Resort. “We very much appreciate being recognized and conferred with this elite status. It is a testament to the professionalism and dedication of all our staff who ensure every golfer playing at Spring City has a uniquely prestigious golfing experience.”

Mr. John Fornaro, Publisher and Co-founder of Boardroom magazine commented: “Congratulations to Spring City Resort under the leadership of Mervin on achieving such a distinguished status in the golf industry. Your success is a testament to the excellent quality leadership, exceptional golf experience, and outstanding teamwork within your organization. Your team’s dedication and hard work have set a remarkable example for others to follow, and your achievements are truly well-deserved.”

Furthermore, at the prestigious 2025 Top 100 Golf Course Asia Award Ceremony—hosted by www.asiagolftop100.com from May 11th to 13th—Spring City Resort was honored with the illustrious “Top 10 Golf Course Asia “ award, a testament to its unparalleled excellence as recognized by industry experts and hailed as one of the finest golfing destinations in Asia. Since its inception in 2015, the Top 100 Golf Course Asia Award has established itself as a beacon of prestige and influence across the Asian golfing landscape. More than just a definitive guide for discerning golf enthusiasts, it stands as a celebrated chronicle of the sport’s meteoric rise and enduring brilliance in the region.

Spring City Joins Links2Golf Global Golf Network

Spring City Resort has this month also been inducted into the worldwide Links2Golf golf community. Links2Golf is the world’s most comprehensive reciprocal golf course network, offering access to the finest collection of high-quality golf clubs in the world.

Since 2012, the Links2Golf network of Affiliated and Reciprocal clubs has grown to over 700 properties located in 53 countries around the world. The network serves an aggregated population of over 250,000 network golfers from participating network clubs. The main feature of a Links2Golf partnership for participating network clubs is the opportunity to offer reciprocal access to other destinations across the Links2Golf Network to their own members while creating revenue in need periods.

Spring City inaugurates the first of its kind golf experience platform to bolster tourism in China, with Trip.com

Earlier in May, Spring City Resort announced a collaboration with Trip.com the largest online travel agency in China and one of the largest travel service providers in the world, to launch the “China Travel” golf inbound tourism initiative.

The collaboration with Trip.com will enable the resort to rapidly expand its market influence and accelerate its mission of promoting golf and tourism in China to the world. This alliance goes beyond commercial interests as it serves as a bridge for cultural exchange with a multi-faceted approach by introducing art, culture, music and food alongside golf, wellness and tourism.

“These latest initiatives demonstrate Spring City Resort’s aim to establish itself as China’s premier golf, wellness and tourism destination,” explained Mr. Ho. “The affiliations with prestigious global golf associations and travel platforms are part of an ongoing strategy to develop and build strategic partnerships and international participation as we drive our high-end inbound tourism development plans.

“We also plan to further develop and launch new wellness and tourism concepts, supported by our world-renowned golfing propositions of year-round spring weather playability, pristine golf greens achieving speeds of 12-13 feet perennially and outstanding customer service across the resort. By strengthening Spring City’s unique propositions and weaving in immersive local cultural and tourism programs in Yunnan province; we further accentuate the development of tourism in China – both locally and internationally.”

Spring City – A Harmonious Blend of Leisure and Nature

Nestling within a 7,560-acre lakeside and mountainous retreat, Spring City Golf & Lake Resort is a globally renowned golf and ecological destination, celebrated for the shimmering waters of Yangzonghai Lake and the lushness of its pristine forests. It is not only a paradise for sports enthusiasts but also a model of harmonious coexistence between leisure and nature. The resort’s golf courses blend seamlessly with the natural landscape, allowing every guest to experience the unique charm of Kunming, the “Spring City,” and premium quality golf.

The Spring City Golf & Lake Resort was officially completed in 1998, its creation symbolizing the friendship spanning across a distance of 2630 kilometers between the governments of China and Singapore. The vibrant scenery here shines with the colors of nature, awakening the senses while also providing an unparalleled golf experience and a vibrant, culturally rich vacation experience for travelers from domestically in China and around the world.

Developed by industry leaders, BoardRoom magazine and Forbes Travel Guide, the Distinguished Golf Destinations designation is the most prestigious and valuable accolade a resort, semi private, daily fee or public golf course can achieve. The Distinguished Golf Destinations program is not a popularity contest where industry insiders simply decide who makes the cut behind the scenes. Instead, Distinguished Golf Destination status is earned through a process where every aspect of your facilities, course(s), and operation are evaluated against the most important of all measures: Golf Experience.

Links2Golf Network operates the world’s most comprehensive reciprocal golf course network. Links2Golf Network provides access to a broad collection of quality golf clubs worldwide. Since 2012, the Links2Golf Network of Reciprocal clubs has grown to over 700 properties located in 53 countries around the world. The Links2Golf Network serves a population of over 250,000 network golfers from participating clubs and resorts. The main feature of a Links2Golf partnership is the opportunity to offer reciprocal access to their own members while creating revenue in need periods. In doing so, L2G provides an opportunity for participating clubs and resorts to realize new inbound revenue from our Network golfers as well as providing a very robust outbound benefit to their members.

Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) is a leading global one-stop travel platform, integrating a comprehensive suite of travel products and services and differentiated travel content. It is the go-to destination for many travelers in Asia, and increasingly for travelers around the world, to explore travel, get inspired, make informed and cost-effective travel bookings, enjoy hassle-free on-the-go support, and share travel experience. Founded in 1999 and listed on Nasdaq in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, the Company currently operates under a portfolio of brands, including Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner, with the mission “to pursue the perfect trip for a better world.”

