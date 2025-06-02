TuniTuni Opens New Storytelling Kids’ Gym in Shek Mun, Hong Kong

HONG KONG, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TuniTuni, the beloved Korean kids’ gym brand, is thrilled to announce the opening of its second Hong Kong center in Shek Mun on 1st June 2025. Located at Unit N, P. 19/F Kings Wing Plaza 2, No 1 On Kwan Street, Shatin, this new facility follows the phenomenal success of its first location, TuniTuni Lohas, which launched in 2024. Due to overwhelming demand, we’re expanding TuniTuni centers to serve more families, bringing our unique “storytelling gym” experience to even more children across the city.



A child enjoys a storytelling gym session at TuniTuni’s new Shek Mun center in Hong Kong.

TuniTuni Lohas made waves in its debut year. Since its opening, over 2,500 students have experienced the TuniTuni program. The center has since been in great demand, with a long waiting list of eager families. Parents have consistently praised the excellent program and the sheer joy it brings their children, highlighting how TuniTuni’s innovative approach fosters a love for movement through “learn and jiggle, play and giggle.”

Building on this success, the new Shek Mun center is already off to a remarkable start, with more than 300 trial students registered even before the official opening. This overwhelming response underscores TuniTuni’s reputation for delivering engaging, fun, and educational experiences that captivate young minds and bodies.

“Our mission is to create a space where kids can explore, grow, and have fun through dynamic storytelling and active play,” said Mr. Austin Oh, CEO at TuniTuni Hong Kong. “The incredible feedback from parents and the enthusiasm of our young members inspire us to bring TuniTuni’s magic to more communities.”

The Shek Mun center will feature TuniTuni programs, designed to spark creativity and promote physical development in a joyful environment. Families can look forward to the same high-quality experience that has made TuniTuni a household name among Hong Kong parents.

For more information about TuniTuni Shek Mun, including class schedules and registration details, visit www.tunituniglobal.com or contact WhatsApp [852-5645 5370].

Join us at TuniTuni, where every class is a story, and every movement is a moment of delight!

About Daekyo Hong Kong

Daekyo Hong Kong is the Hong Kong subsidiary of Daekyo, a leading global education company founded in 1976. Operating in 19 countries worldwide, Daekyo is dedicated to providing personalized education tailored to each child’s level. Daekyo Hong Kong has proudly operated the Eye Level brand, focusing on English and Mathematics education, since 1997. Expanding its offerings, the company also launched and has been successfully operating the TuniTuni early childhood physical education brand since June 2024.