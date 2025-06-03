Siemens Healthineers Wins Best Office Interior (Malaysia) at Asia Pacific Property Awards 2024–2025

New Kuala Lumpur office, designed with Space Matrix, sets a benchmark in workplace innovation and cultural expression.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Siemens Healthineers Malaysia has been recognized for excellence in workplace design, winning Best Office Interior (Malaysia) at the Asia Pacific International Property Awards 2024–2025 in Bangkok. The company’s new office, designed in partnership with the global workplace design and build firm Space Matrix, reflects a thoughtful and forward-looking approach to the modern work environment.



(L–R) Nitiakaran Leo Selvaraj (Head of Marketing-Communications), Jan Tiedermann (Finance Director), and Azri Adenan (Procurement Manager) of Siemens Healthineers, with Shimin Wong (Interior Designer, Space Matrix),

This recognition highlights more than visual appeal. The new space brings to life the Healthineers Human-Centric Collaboration, a global approach focused on flexibility, collaboration, digital enablement, and a people-first culture. From adaptable workstations to intuitive technology and employee-centered spaces, the office is designed to support the way teams want to work today.

“This isn’t just a design recognition. It’s a reflection of how we work and what we believe in as a global healthcare company,” said Jan Tiedermann, Finance Director of Siemens Healthineers Malaysia. “The office captures who we are: innovative, people-focused, and rooted in local culture. Most importantly, it supports our purpose: We pioneer breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably.”

Key features of the new office include open collaboration zones, flexible workstations, and Malaysia’s first Siemens Healthineers Customer Experience Center. One of the most distinctive spaces is the Work Café, often called the “social heartbeat” of the office. Designed for both casual conversations and company-wide gatherings, it modularly hosts everything from spontaneous meetups to town halls and celebrations.

Cultural storytelling played a pivotal role in shaping the design. Murals inspired by Malaysian street art, meeting rooms named after local landmarks, and other local touches give the office a strong sense of place and belonging. Every element reflects a clear commitment to the principle that form follows function, with spaces thoughtfully shaped around how Healthineers work, connect, and innovate.

“Designing the Siemens Healthineers Malaysia office was a deeply collaborative journey,” said Angela Chang, Managing Director, SEA at Space Matrix. “From the outset, our goal was to create a space that incorporates the unique blend of Siemens Healthineers’ German heritage, Malaysian culture, and healthcare innovation. This award reflects what’s possible when design is driven by purpose and shaped by the people who bring it to life.”

This award marks a key milestone for Siemens Healthineers Malaysia, recognizing its leadership in both healthcare innovation and workplace design. The new office reflects a purposeful shift in how the company works, connects, and leads. As a recipient of the International Property Awards, the space sets a new benchmark for healthcare workplaces in Malaysia and beyond.

This press release and the press picture are available here: https://www.siemens-healthineers.com/en-my/press-room/press-features/best-office-interior

