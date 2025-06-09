Laos Reports Fewer Road Accidents in May

Laos recorded a decline in road accidents in May, with incidents dropping from 734 in April to 532 nationwide. Despite the decrease, the accidents still resulted in economic losses estimated at LAK 19.37 billion (approximately USD 896,000).

According to a report from the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security, several indicators showed improvement: the number of damaged vehicles fell to 931, injuries dropped to 800 people, and fatalities declined to 70 from 109.

Champasak Province reported the highest number of road accident injuries at 103, followed by Vientiane Capital with 73 injuries, and Vientiane Province with 62.

By occupation, laborers were the most affected group, involved in 201 accidents, followed by merchants (187 cases) and students (161 cases).

Speeding was identified as the leading cause of accidents, responsible for 123 cases. Sudden lane changes accounted for 85 incidents, while failure to give way caused 84.

Young people between the ages of 16 and 30 were involved in the majority of accidents, contributing to 602 cases.

Most accidents occurred on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, typically between 5:00 pm and midnight.

Authorities continue to urge all road users to drive cautiously and adhere strictly to traffic regulations.