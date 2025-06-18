The 17th Straits Forum Held in Xiamen, China: Promoting Cross-Strait Folk Exchanges and Integrated Development

XIAMEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 June 2025 – The opening ceremony of the 17th Straits Forum was held in the morning of the 15th in Xiamen City, Fujian Province, China. As the largest-scaled, widest-ranging and most influential folk exchange event across the Taiwan Strait, guests from both sides of the Taiwan Strait gathered together to discuss the beautiful vision of cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation.

This session of the Straits Forum focused on the theme of “Expanding Folk Exchanges and Deepening Integrated Development”. It set up four major sections, namely grassroots exchanges, youth exchanges, cultural exchanges, and economic exchanges, with 56 series of activities arranged. The main venue of the forum was in Xiamen, while related activities were held in relevant prefecture-level cities in Fujian and the Pingtan Comprehensive Experimental Zone. More than 7,000 people from all walks of life in Taiwan were invited to participate.

Ma Ying-jeou, the former chairperson of the Kuomintang who attends the Straits Forum for the first time, stated in his speech at the meeting that the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations is the common aspiration of people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait. The natural bond of Chinese people on both sides, who share the same roots and origin, cannot be severed, and non-governmental exchanges across the Strait are unstoppable.

Currently, Fujian is steadfastly expanding economic and trade cooperation across the Taiwan Strait, deepening folk exchanges between Fujian and Taiwan, and enhancing the well-being of Taiwan compatriots, so as to make new contributions to the great cause of promoting the reunification of the motherland. Zhou Zuyi, Secretary of the Fujian Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, said, “We warmly welcome our Taiwan compatriots to actively participate in building the Cross-Strait Integrated Development Demonstration Zone. Let us move forward together, work hand in hand, and jointly seize development opportunities to share the fruits of integration”

Xiamen has earnestly implemented the Opinions of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council on Supporting Fujian in Exploring a New Path for Cross-Strait Integrated Development and Building a Cross-Strait Integrated Development Demonstration Zone. It continues to take the lead in piloting innovations for cross-strait integrated development, promoting integration through connectivity, preferential policies, and emotional bonds, so as to create more development opportunities and broader space for Taiwan compatriots.

It is reported that the Straits Forum has been successfully held for 16 sessions, with nearly 800 activities of various types carried out. A total of more than 350,000 person-times of compatriots from both sides of the Taiwan Strait have participated, among whom over 140,000 person-times are Taiwan compatriots. The Straits Forum has effectively played an important role in expanding cross-Strait folk exchanges and deepening cross-Strait integrated development.

