Local Authorities Tighten Grip on Gold Mining in Houaphanh Province

Local authorities in Houaphanh’s Xiengkhor district have issued an official order permanently banning the issuance of gold ore mining permits in all forms. The directive is effective from 24 June.

“The decision aims to address illegal mining activities, protect natural resources, and strictly enforce the laws against the violators,” the official notices state. “All unauthorized or improperly licensed gold mining, trading, and related business operations must cease immediately under the new directive.”

The move follows a separate provincial-level order issued by the province’s governor on 20 June, which also mandates a permanent halt to gold mining operations across the Houaphanh.

Villages found allowing illegal gold mining will be held accountable. Machinery used for mining must be removed from all sites starting from the date of the order.

According to the directive, officials should intensify monitoring and enforcement to prevent and stop illegal mineral extraction in all forms.

These local and provincial measures are in line with a national directive issued by Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone on 7 March.

The Prime Minister’s order calls for enhanced monitoring, inspection, and resolution of issues related to the extraction of gold, stones, and sand along rivers, streams, and mining areas across the country.