Water Shortages Persist in Laos Amid Rising Demand and Weather Challenges

The Water Supply Enterprise of Champasack issued a statement on 23 June addressing the ongoing water shortages affecting several villages.

The primary cause, according to the enterprise, is the increasingly unpredictable weather during the rainy season. Despite the challenges, officials pledged to take action to resolve the issue.

In response to residents’ concerns and calls for efficient water usage in villages across Pakse City and Batiengchaleunsouk district, the enterprise clarified the reasons for the decline in water production capacity. Elevated areas have been especially affected due to reduced supply pressure.

The statement cited frequent storms and fluctuating weather from June to October as major factors. These conditions have led to debris, including wooden sticks, clogging the filtration systems, while higher water turbidity has further hampered treatment efficiency.

Currently, the water treatment plant in Champasaak has a daily production capacity of 15,000 cubic meters. However, daily demand has surged to 25,000 cubic meters, leaving a significant shortfall.

Despite these difficulties, the provincial government has reaffirmed its commitment to increasing water production and ensuring consistent supply to affected communities.

Water shortages are not limited to Champassak. Similar issues have been reported in Vientiane Capital.

On 5 March, the Water Supply Enterprise of Vientiane issued a statement warning of limited production capacity due to high temperatures and rising demand. The city’s daily demand is estimated at 520,000 cubic meters, while current production stands at only 348,000 cubic meters.

In response, authorities urged residents to conserve water, avoid unnecessary usage, and store water when possible for emergencies.

The announcement sparked public debate online, with many users urging the government to address the root causes of the crisis, seek additional funding, and expand infrastructure.

These appeals echo similar calls made by authorities throughout 2024, as water supply challenges persist.

In response to mounting pressure, the government has begun implementing solutions. Construction is underway for a new water treatment plant in Dok Kham village, Xaythany district, while efforts are being made to expand the Chinaimo facility’s production capacity to 40,000 cubic meters per day.