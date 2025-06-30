Vietnam Approves Free Public Education from Preschool to High School

Vietnam has officially scrapped tuition fees for public schooling from preschool through to the end of high school, following the National Assembly’s approval of a sweeping new policy on 26 June.

The move is aimed at making education more accessible to every child in the country.

Under the new measure, all students enrolled in public kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, as well as continuing education programs, will no longer need to pay tuition.

Meanwhile, students in private institutions will be eligible for government subsidies, with the support capped at the actual cost of tuition and determined by local authorities based on national guidelines.

The policy also extends to individuals of Vietnamese descent residing in the country, even if they have not formally acquired citizenship.

Officials say the reform is designed to ease financial pressure on families and reflects the government’s long-term commitment to building a more inclusive education system.

General Secretary To Lam reaffirmed this during a National Assembly session in late 2024, calling universal access to education a “core national mission,” according to Vietnamese state media.

The Politburo had previously given the green light to the plan in February 2025, after a financial review confirmed the country could support the cost.

The government estimates the total annual expense at VND 30.6 trillion (USD 1.2 billion). For the upcoming 2025–2026 school year, VND 22.5 trillion (USD 862.4 million) has been allocated to begin implementing the policy, with an additional VND 8.2 trillion (USD 314 million) set aside to expand coverage.

Vietnam’s public education system currently serves about 23 million students. With this reform, the country joins a growing list of nations prioritizing free education as part of broader efforts to invest in human capital and reduce inequality.