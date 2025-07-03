Hun Sen Calls for Halt to Thai Imports and Film Screenings Amid Renewed Tensions

Cambodia’s Senate President Hun Sen has called for an immediate suspension of the import of key strategic goods from Thailand and a complete halt to the screening of Thai films in Cambodia. The announcement comes amid renewed expressions of distrust toward Thailand and growing emphasis on national self-reliance.

Hun Sen made the statement while presiding over a student and teacher meeting at the Chea Sim University of Kamchay Mear, Prey Veng Province, on 3 July.

Hun Sen instructed the government to stop buying electricity, internet, fuel, and gas from Thailand from now on. His announcement is to prevent future problems that could threaten Cambodia.

“Cambodia must be careful, and strategically, never buy anything from Thailand,” Hun Sen declared in his speech. His remarks refer to concerns over national security and economic sovereignty, pointing to the risks of dependency on a neighboring country with which Cambodia has had recurring political tensions.

In addition to strategic imports, Hun Sen called for an immediate ban on all Thai films being screened in Cambodia. “It is time to stop showing Thai films and focus on supporting Cambodian productions,” he said.

Hun Sen recalled that Cambodia had already banned Thai films in 2003, following diplomatic tensions. However, Thai cinema was allowed to return to Cambodian screens around 2016–2017 after repeated requests from the Thai side.

The statements have not yet been followed by official policy enactments, but they are expected to carry significant weight given Hun Sen’s enduring influence in Cambodian politics, even after stepping down as Prime Minister in 2023.

Previously, on 22 June, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet announced that Cambodia will suspend all fuel imports from Thailand amid rising tensions over a border dispute.

The move follows a deadly clash last month in the disputed Emerald Triangle region, where a Cambodian soldier was killed during a firefight between troops.