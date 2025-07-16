Rwazi Raises $12M to Replace Every Gut Call with an AI Copilot

In a world where delays cost millions, this AI copilot shows teams what’s changing, what to do, and what happens next.

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Rwazi has raised $12 million in Series A funding to replace every gut call with an AI copilot. The round will accelerate development of its simulation engine and decision copilot — giving teams real-time visibility into what’s changing, what to do next, and what outcome to expect.



Rwazi co-founders Joseph Rutakangwa (left) and Eric Sewankambo (right), following the companyâ€™s $12M Series A to accelerate its AI copilot.

“For decades, decisions have been driven by instinct. But gut calls are expensive — and in today’s market, they’re dangerous,” said Joseph Rutakangwa, Co-Founder & CEO. “This raise lets us put a real-time AI copilot in the hands of every decision-maker — so teams can move faster, smarter, and with total clarity.”

Unlike most AI systems built on scraped content, passive signals, or modeled behavior, Rwazi captures real-time consumer activity — shared directly and voluntarily at a massive scale. That precision powers a new kind of intelligence system: one that helps teams detect shifts early, simulate outcomes, and act with speed and confidence.

The system sharpens constantly — learning from patterns to refine how it understands markets, predicts shifts, and guides action. Rwazi already analyzes billions of behavioral signals across demographics, markets, and products. The result: decision-making that’s not just faster, but surgically precise. Teams move with clarity, leaders with conviction — and businesses finally operate at the speed of change.

Already trusted by Fortune 100 teams, Rwazi helps enterprises:

Grow market share by spotting opportunities before competitors

Reduce customer acquisition costs by understanding what resonates, where, and why

Increase customer lifetime value by aligning product, pricing, and channel decisions with real-time demand

The funding will be used to deepen Rwazi’s simulation capabilities, expand its global data infrastructure, and enhance its AI copilot’s ability to contextualize and recommend next best moves across functions. As economic volatility rises, companies are realizing that delayed reporting is no longer enough.

“Gut instinct might’ve worked when things moved slowly. But today, the teams that win are the ones with systems that see early and act fast,” Rutakangwa added. “That’s exactly what we’re building.”

Rwazi is an AI company delivering decision intelligence that helps enterprise teams drive growth, cut waste, and act with clarity. Fortune 100 companies use Rwazi to support strategic decisions across marketing, product, and operations.