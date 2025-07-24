The largest independent energy storage power station in southern Xinjiang has successfully achieved its initial grid connection

KASHGAR, China, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On July 21, the 500,000-kilowatt independent energy storage project of Huadian, located in Akkash Township, Kashgar City, was successfully connected to the power grid for the first time. As the largest independent energy storage facility in southern Xinjiang, this project is expected to provide significant momentum for regional energy transition and economic development.

Kashgar, situated on the western edge of the Taklimakan Desert, enjoys an annual sunshine duration exceeding 2,800 hours. The extensive desert and Gobi areas provide favorable conditions for the development of the photovoltaic industry. Currently, the installed photovoltaic capacity in Kashgar Prefecture has surpassed 10.2486 million kilowatts, accounting for 75.7% of the total installed power capacity in the region. Kashgar has established Xinjiang’s first 10-million-kilowatt-level all-photovoltaic power generation base, which now serves as a key component of the new power system in southern Xinjiang. This base not only enhances the energy structure of Kashgar Prefecture but also, by leveraging its unique geographical time zone advantage, effectively addresses the evening peak power demand in central and eastern provinces during peak generation periods, thereby improving the cross-regional allocation and utilization efficiency of power resources.

The total investment in this project amounts to approximately 1.6 billion yuan. Located 41 kilometers east of Kashgar City, the facility covers an area of 119,000 square meters. It employs a lithium iron phosphate battery system and includes 100 energy storage units along with a 220-kilovolt collection station. The project innovatively implements a hybrid energy storage configuration, combining 50% grid-forming and 50% grid-following technologies. It connects to the Kashgar 750-kilovolt substation via a single 220-kilovolt transmission line. State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company has consistently advanced the project’s preparatory work, accelerated power grid infrastructure development through coordinated measures, and ensured the successful grid connection of the Huadian Energy Storage Project. Upon commissioning, the project has significantly enhanced the utilization rate of renewable energy, effectively mitigated the intermittency and variability of photovoltaic power generation, and improved the stability and reliability of the local power grid.

Moving forward, State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company will continue to prioritize the development of the new energy industry, strengthen the integrated development mechanism of “source-grid-load-storage,” promote the innovation and application of energy storage technologies, actively explore the broader application of new energy across multiple sectors, advance the integration of new energy with the region’s “ten major industries,” and support the green transformation of high-energy-consuming industries.