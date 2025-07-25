Shanghai Healthcare M&A Fund Takes Strategic Stake in MicroPort Scientific Corporation

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 July 2025 – MicroPort Scientific Corporation (Stock Code: 00853.HK, “MicroPort”) announced that Shanghai Healthcare M&A Fund (“SHMAF”), a fund managed by SIIC Capital, a subsidiary of SIIC Group, has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire 135,335,204 shares in MicroPort held by Otsuka Medical Devices Co., Ltd. Through this transaction, SHMAF will become a strategic shareholder in MicroPort, underscoring its role as a state-backed, professionally operated platform that is creating value and empowering, stabilizing, developing, and reshaping leading biopharmaceutical companies in China.

As a homegrown Chinese innovator that has grown into a global leader in high-end medical devices, MicroPort serves as an anchor company for the industry. Its stable development is critical to both China’s and the global high-end medical device supply chain. This investment reflects SHMAF’s capital-driven approach to providing crucial support to domestic anchor companies, ensuring their stability and support growth of their core assets. SHMAF will support MicroPort’s growth momentum and high-quality sustainable development with its expansive resources.

Introducing a strategic shareholder to drive growth momentum. The transaction brings in a significant strategic shareholder for MicroPort. Leveraging its state-backed resources and industrial expertise, SHMAF will support MicroPort’s development needs, core business expansion, and potential strategic mergers and acquisitions to create synergies that bolster the company’s ongoing innovation and scale-up its operations.

Optimizing resource allocation to unlock synergistic value. MicroPort has successfully incubated and nurtured multiple listed companies and specialized, highly influential small companies, in the process establishing a unique MicroPort ecosystem. SHMAF will leverage its capital and operational integration expertise to support MicroPort in refining its development strategy, optimizing resource allocation, and unlocking synergistic value—while fully respecting market dynamics and corporate autonomy—to further strengthen its ecosystem and competitive advantages.

Enhancing ecosystem to enhance anchor company value. MicroPort’s product portfolio spans across ten major verticals, including cardiovascular intervention, rhythm management, orthopaedics, neurovascular intervention, and surgical robotics, making it a core player in the high-end medical device industrial chain. SHMAF’s support will not only drive MicroPort’s growth, it will also accelerate its consolidation of upstream and downstream companies in Shanghai, attract highly-skilled talent, and facilitate breakthroughs in critical technologies and core components—ultimately enhancing the global competitiveness of China’s high-end medical device industry.

This transaction marks another significant step in SHMAF’s commitment to serving biopharmaceutical anchor companies. Upholding its value investment principles, SHMAF will collaborate with MicroPort’s shareholders and management team to leverage the strategic support and industrial synergies its state-backed platform offers. Together, they will reinforce MicroPort’s position as China’s innovation engine in high-end medical devices and contribute to the advancement of the biopharmaceutical industry.

About MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Shanghai’s Zhangjiang, MicroPort Scientific Corporation is a leading domestic innovative high-end medical device group. It began by breaking the import monopoly in the cardiovascular stent field, and after 26 years of innovative development, its business has expanded to areas including rhythm management, orthopaedics, cardiovascular intervention, aortic and peripheral vascular intervention, neurovascular intervention, heart valves, surgical robots, and surgical medical devices. By the end of 2024, MicroPort operated in over 20,000 hospitals across 100 countries and regions worldwide, providing more than 600 solutions for patients covering over 200 diseases. MicroPort has incubated 6 A-share and Hong Kong-listed companies, owns 9 specialized and sophisticated SMEs, 4 technology giant enterprises, and 16 national high-tech enterprises, making it an outstanding representative of Shanghai’s technological innovation and industrial transformation.

About SIIC Capital

As the active fund management platform under SIIC Group, since its establishment, SIIC Capital has been based in Shanghai, connected with Hong Kong, and oriented towards the world, actively exploring investment opportunities in strategic emerging industries such as biomedicine and green environmental protection. Through a multi-currency, full-stage fund matrix layout, it deeply serves national strategies and the construction of biomedicine highlands.