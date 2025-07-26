Ten Killed in Vietnam Bus Crash Days After Ha Long Bay Disaster

A sleeper bus crashed in central Vietnam early on 25 July, killing ten people and injuring twelve others, government officials confirmed. The crash occurred less than a week after a deadly boat accident in Ha Long Bay that left 38 people dead.

The bus was traveling overnight from Hanoi to Da Nang when it veered off National Highway 1, struck roadside markers, and overturned. All ten victims, including two children, were Vietnamese nationals. Emergency services transported the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.

State media reported that five of the victims were domestic tourists headed to Da Nang for a holiday. Most of the deceased were seated in front bunk beds and suffered fatal injuries on impact.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh ordered an urgent investigation into the crash and directed transport authorities to review safety protocols for long-distance passenger vehicles.

The fatal accident follows the capsizing of a tourist boat in Ha Long Bay last week, which killed 38 Vietnamese tourists and crew. Rescuers are still searching for one missing person. Only ten people survived the incident, the country’s deadliest maritime disaster in recent years.

Back-to-back tragedies have intensified public scrutiny of Vietnam’s transport safety standards, especially on major roadways and at popular tourist destinations. Authorities are working to determine the cause of the bus crash.